Watch Robert Jon & The Wreck's 'Keep Myself Clean' Video

(PPR) Southern California rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck return with "Keep Myself Clean," the final track to be released ahead of their forthcoming studio album Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes, due out August 22nd via Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records. Produced by Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Rival Sons), the single is available now on all major streaming platforms.

"Keep Myself Clean" is a grimy, slow-burning rocker that finds the band digging into their heaviest themes yet. With gritty guitar tones, a swampy groove, and a vocal delivery packed with hard-earned truth, the song delivers a raw warning against the destructive pull of fast living.

"'Keep Myself Clean' came together in Savannah from a few different ideas, with Dave Cobb's brilliance shaping an entirely new concept," says guitarist Henry James. "It was raw, menacing, and powerful-Dave even plays a few guitar tracks on it. We rolled tape with that energy still fresh in our fingers."

"Lyrically, it's a cautionary tale inspired by life in the fast lane," he continues. "It warns of the risks of chasing the next party or fix, and how that path can lead people we know down some dark roads. That chaos matched the vibe in the room when we cut the track. We're honored to share it with the world."

The release follows a powerful string of singles from Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes, including the haunting "Dark Angel," the swaggering "Better Of Me," the electrifying "Highway," the reflective "Ashes in the Snow," the smoldering "Long Gone" (co-written with John Oates), and the high-octane "Sittin' Pretty." Each song has revealed another layer of the band's range, grit, and storytelling prowess.

Recorded in Savannah, Georgia with the band living communally throughout the process, Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes captures the kinetic energy of a group locked in and creating in real time. Cobb's production adds urgency and edge to the band's signature blend of rock, soul, and Southern roots music.

"This record really represents who we are right now, both musically and personally," says frontman Robert Jon Burrison. "We stepped away from our day-to-day and just focused on the songs, and you can feel that in every track."

Mixed by Greg Gordon (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson), the album will be available on CD, digital platforms, and limited-edition colored vinyl, accompanied by special merchandise bundles that include an exclusive shirt and bandana.

Since forming in 2011, Robert Jon & The Wreck-featuring Robert Jon Burrison (vocals, guitar), Henry James (lead guitar, vocals), Andrew Espantman (drums, vocals), Warren Murrel (bass), and Jake Abernathie (keys)-have built a devoted international following with their explosive live shows and emotionally resonant songwriting. Their work continues to push Southern rock forward while staying deeply connected to its roots.

The band is currently in the midst of their Summer European tour, with upcoming shows in Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium, including stops at Hookrock Festival and Melkweg in Amsterdam. Following the European run, they'll return stateside for a packed schedule of U.S. dates, including performances at Fargo Blues Festival, Stone Pier, Madison Ribberfest, and a featured slot at the Telluride Blues and Brews Festival in September.

Related Stories

Robert Jon & The Wreck Stream New 'Dark Angel' Video

Robert Jon & The Wreck Release 'Better Of Me' Video

Robert Jon & The Wreck Announce New Album 'Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes'

Robert Jon & The Wreck Team With John Oats And Dave Cob For 'Long Gone'

News > Robert Jon