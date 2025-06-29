Winona Fighter Unplug For New Version Of 'You Look Like A Drunk Phoebe Bridgers'

(BPM) Winona Fighter is stripping things down with a brand new acoustic version of their hit single "You Look Like A Drunk Phoebe Bridgers". Originally found on their 2022 EP Father Figure and re-recorded for the band's debut full-length My Apologies To The Chef, "You Look Like A Drunk Phoebe Bridgers" has become a fan favorite and a setlist staple for the Winona Fighter.

"We are so stoked to release 'You Look Like A Drunk Phoebe Bridgers (acoustic)'! It was pretty crazy to us how much of a new life was breathed into it by making an acoustic version. The first time I listened to the final mix, I felt like I was listening to it for the first time all over again," shares front woman and multi-instrumentalist Coco Kinnon. "After playing it live for so long we were able to take some of the parts that naturally changed over the years and incorporate them into this newer, more raw version. And yes, it's raw."

She continues: "The vocals have no post production enhancements on them, the acoustic guitars were solely mic'd up by two microphones, and the drums are partially recorded through a garden hose (shout out to Sylvia Massy for the inspiration on that one). This new version had us put being "artists" aside and brought us back to our roots of being musicians. Focusing on the musicianship and having fun with it along the way. It inspired us so much that there may be even more coming down the pipeline... We hope it's as refreshing for the listeners as it is for us!"

Winona Fighter recently wrapped up their first ever UK headline tour, which concluded with a performance at Slam Dunk Music Festival. Upon their return, they kicked off Leg 2 of their Yes, Chef Tour. The headline run will pick back up on July 8th, including sold out shows in New York City and Chicago, and additional stops in Boston, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, and more.

