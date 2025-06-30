Benson Boone Scores A Hit With 'American Heart'

(Warner) Grammy-nominated global pop sensation Benson Boone's new album American Heart has debuted top 10 in ten countries around the world, including top 5 in Germany, #2 in the U.S and Canada. and #1 in Australia and New Zealand. The album was released last week via Night Street Records/Warner Records and marks the young popstar's highest first week debut and the highest charting new album this week.

Additionally, Benson currently holds 3 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 with current single "Mystical Magical," the album's first single "Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else" (which just hit #1 at HOT AC radio) and 2024's breakout "Beautiful Things."

Benson also premiered a video for "Mr. Electric Blue," a song he wrote about his father, which has already amassed over 4 million views. Watch the video directed by frequent collaborator Matt Eastin below:

Related Stories

Benson Boone Shares 'Momma Song' Video

Benson Boone Launching 'American Heart' North American Arena Tour

Benson Boone Announces New Album After Coachella Jam With Brian May

Halsey and Benson Boone Lead Coca-Cola's Sips & Sounds Music Festival Lineup

News > Benson Boone