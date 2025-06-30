.

06-30-2025
Benson Boone Scores A Hit With 'American Heart'

(Warner) Grammy-nominated global pop sensation Benson Boone's new album American Heart has debuted top 10 in ten countries around the world, including top 5 in Germany, #2 in the U.S and Canada. and #1 in Australia and New Zealand. The album was released last week via Night Street Records/Warner Records and marks the young popstar's highest first week debut and the highest charting new album this week.

Additionally, Benson currently holds 3 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 with current single "Mystical Magical," the album's first single "Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else" (which just hit #1 at HOT AC radio) and 2024's breakout "Beautiful Things."

Benson also premiered a video for "Mr. Electric Blue," a song he wrote about his father, which has already amassed over 4 million views. Watch the video directed by frequent collaborator Matt Eastin below:

