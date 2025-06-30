Benson Boone Scores A Hit With 'American Heart'

(Warner) Grammy-nominated global pop sensation Benson Boone's new album American Heart has debuted top 10 in ten countries around the world, including top 5 in Germany, #2 in the U.S and Canada. and #1 in Australia and New Zealand. The album was released last week via Night Street Records/Warner Records and marks the young popstar's highest first week debut and the highest charting new album this week.
Additionally, Benson currently holds 3 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 with current single "Mystical Magical," the album's first single "Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else" (which just hit #1 at HOT AC radio) and 2024's breakout "Beautiful Things."
Benson also premiered a video for "Mr. Electric Blue," a song he wrote about his father, which has already amassed over 4 million views. Watch the video directed by frequent collaborator Matt Eastin below:
Benson Boone Shares 'Momma Song' Video
Benson Boone Launching 'American Heart' North American Arena Tour
Benson Boone Announces New Album After Coachella Jam With Brian May
Halsey and Benson Boone Lead Coca-Cola's Sips & Sounds Music Festival Lineup
Live Aid To Be Streamed In Full For 40th Anniversary- Three Days Grace's 'I Hate Everything About You' Surpasses 1 Billion Streams- more
Eric Church To Livestream Red Rocks Shows- Corey Kent Takes 'This Heart' To No. 1- Craig Morgan To Perform On Live With Kelly & Mark On July 4th- more
The Weeknd Breaks Record For Most Shows By A Male Artist At Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium- BTS To Release First-Ever Live Album- more
5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above
Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Deep Purple Stream 'Clearly Quite Absurd' Remix
Live Aid To Be Streamed In Full For 40th Anniversary
Three Days Grace's 'I Hate Everything About You' Surpasses 1 Billion Streams
Goose Rock Their Headline Debut At Madison Square Garden
EELS' 'Electro-Shock Blues' Coming To Blue Vinyl
Minus the Bear Launching 'Menos el Oso' 20th Anniversary Tour And Reveal Support Acts
The Blood Brothers Releasing New Album This Fall
Lynyrd Skynyrd Deliver 'Celebrating 50 Years - Live At The Ryman'