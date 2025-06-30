BTS To Release First-Ever Live Album Permission To Dance On Stage - Live

(fcc) 21st century pop icons BTS is set to release their first-ever live album, PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LIVE, along with an accompanying digital code, 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL,' on July 18.

Launched in October 2021 via an online concert, 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE' evolved into a global spectacle that connected BTS with ARMY both in-person and virtually. The tour spanned a total of 12 shows across Seoul, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. It amassed over 4 million attendees/viewers total, across all formats including in-person concerts (LIVE PLAY) and virtual live stream (LIVE VIEWING).

The live album features 22 tracks performed during the tour, including BTS' iconic global hits such as "Dynamite," "Butter," "Life Goes On," "Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)," "ON," and more. Officially available in live version for the first time, the tracks capture the electrifying energy and dynamic soundscape of 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE' that resonated through stadiums around the world.

In addition to the album, fans can revisit the Seoul leg of the tour with 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL,' that includes a 141-minute digital code featuring a video compilation of the group's performances from the final show of the three-day concerts held at Olympic Stadium in Seoul from March 10 to 13, 2022, along with a 92-page interview photobook offering behind-the-scenes moments from the concert, and more that allows fans to relive every moment of the concert. The digital code will be offered in a card format that allows users to enter the code on the global fandom platform Weverse to access high-definition VOD content that can be viewed through the Weverse app or website by scanning a QR code or entering the provided digital code.

PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LIVE will be available on streaming platforms worldwide on July 18. Fans can pre-order the album through online and offline retailers, starting July 1.

Related Stories

BTS Wrap 2025 BTS FESTA

BTS j-hope Recruits GloRilla For 'Killin' It Girl'

BTS Announce 2025 Festa Festival

Watch BTS Star Jin Perform On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

News > BTS