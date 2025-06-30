Corey Kent Takes 'This Heart' To No. 1

(SMN) Corey Kent reached another milestone today, earning his second No. One at country radio with "This Heart." With over 75 million streams, the song reached the top of both the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart and the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

"This Heart" garnered praise from critics, with MusicRow Magazine noting how "a pulsating rhythm track amps up the energy, and sizzling electric guitars infuse the mood."

In addition to scoring a second No. One, Kent is gearing up for two upcoming shows at Cain's Ballroom, just outside of his hometown of Bixby, Oklahoma, in addition to playing fairs, festivals, and additional headlining shows across the country. Kent also recently toured with Jon Pardi for Pardi's "HonkyTonk Hollywood Tour" and opened for Morgan Wallen on two dates in Houston for Wallen's "I'm The Problem Tour." Kent will join Wallen again later this summer as an opener in Foxborough, MA at Gillette Stadium on Aug. 22 and Aug. 23.

Corey Kent, a proud husband and father, has become a decorated artist on the rise, growing from humble heartland roots into a Triple-Platinum certified No. 1 hit maker with one billion career streams.

Rising from the vibrant Red Dirt country scene as the embodiment of authenticity, Kent set his sights on Nashville as a teen, bringing his self-penned catalog of country-rock anthems with him. But after the pandemic coincided with the loss of his first publishing deal, Kent was forced to move to Texas and get a job on a paving crew to pay the bills, yet he stubbornly refused to call music quits, with honky-tonks and dancehalls on both sides of the Red River becoming his stomping ground.

Fast forward a few years and the hit single "Wild As Her" proved he was right all along. An untamed tribute to a free-spirited stunner, the track re-invigorated Kent's career as a now Triple-Platinum-certified No. 1 at country radio, and the lead single off his major label album debut, Blacktop. Despite never cracking country radio's Top 40, Kent's trust-your-gut second single "Something's Gonna Kill Me" went Gold, proving his message was connecting. And momentum kept building, with Kent hitting the road alongside Jason Aldean, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum and more. Next-big-thing accolades came in from CMT, Opry Next Stage and more, but even as Kent became the most played new artist on country radio for all of 2023, he kept the underdog, who-cares-about-conventional-wisdom mentality. And so did his fans.

For Kent, the point was that his fans have the same independent nature he does, and he took that lesson into his next chapter. Settled into his ranch in Texas and intent on being fully present with his family while also achieving his dreams, Kent most recently released his sophomore major-label album, Black Bandana, to critical acclaim, with MusicRow Magazine describing the title track as "gently but unrelentingly uplifting."

Defined by the tenacity and trailblazing spirit he developed from years of cutting his teeth on the road, Kent is now kickstarting a new chapter, taking his creativity to new heights.

