Craig Morgan To Perform 'American Soundtrack' On Live With Kelly & Mark On July 4th

(BBR) Country music hitmaker and Army Reserve soldier Craig Morgan will join "Live with Kelly & Mark" this Friday, July 4, for a special performance of "American Soundtrack," the title track to his newly released EP (BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville).

Morgan has made a name for himself as a country music hitmaker who has amassed nearly 2.5 billion career streams and charted over 25 songs on Billboard. With signature hits including "Redneck Yacht Club," "Almost Home," "International Harvester," "Soldier," "That's What I Love About Sunday," and his faith-filled tribute, "The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost," the multi-faceted entertainer's music has formed the soundtrack to our lives for over two decades. His new music, American Soundtrack (BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville), is no exception, with each of the EP's six songs infused with Craig's faith and patriotism.

Craig received one of country music's highest honors when he was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2008. Prior to becoming a country music star and TV sensation, Craig spent seventeen years serving our country in the Army and Army Reserve and in 2023 enlisted again in the Army Reserve, continuing his military career as a Warrant Officer. He remains an avid supporter of America's military personnel and has made more than sixteen overseas trips to perform for our troops. Craig is a member of the U.S. Field Artillery Hall of Fame and recipient of the USO Merit Award. In 2018, he was awarded the Army's Outstanding Civilian Service Medal, one of the highest awards the Department of the Army can bestow upon a civilian, in recognition of his significant dedication to our military men and women around the world. He remains committed to supporting active duty and veteran members of our military through work with Operation Finally Home, the USO and more.

His emotional and inspiring memoir - God, Family, Country - is available now. In the book, Craig details all aspects from his inspiring life, revealing never-before-heard stories including the impetus behind his recent enlistment in the Army Reserve, how he worked alongside the CIA as a soldier in Panama, fought sex traffickers as an undercover agent in Thailand, forged his own path to country music stardom, and lives his life by the deepest values: God, family, country.

