Deep Purple Stream 'Clearly Quite Absurd' Remix

(ASPR) As part of the upcoming Rapture of the Deep - 20th Anniversary Remix, Deep Purple today release a new single: a newly mixed and remastered version of "Clearly Quite Absurd," backed with a previously unreleased instrumental studio rehearsal take of "MTV."

Roger Glover today recalls, "'Clearly Quite Absurd' is a very unusual Deep Purple song, which I like. We've always liked being unusual. We don't follow traditions, really. We are just who we are at a specific time."

The single's B-side, "MTV (2005 Studio Jam)," is a previously unheard instrumental take from an early rehearsal session - with Don Airey, Steve Morse, Roger Glover, and Ian Paice running through a track that later appeared as a bonus on select editions of Rapture of the Deep.

The single is a preview of the Rapture of the Deep - 20th Anniversary Remix, out worldwide on August 29, which includes a brand new mix of the full album, revised artwork, and a bonus disc filled with rare studio rehearsals and instrumental jams.

The album will be available as 2CD Digipak, 3LP Vinyl (black, 180g), and the strictly limited 3LP Transparent Sky-Blue Vinyl.

With Deep Purple riding high on the success of their latest No. 1 record =1, the time is right to (re)discover the album that set the path for Deep Purple in the 21st century.

