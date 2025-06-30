EELS' 'Electro-Shock Blues' Coming To Blue Vinyl

(PIAS) Catalogue have today announced details of the reissue of EELS' 1998 album Electro-Shock Blues. This new edition will be released on July 25 and features the original track listing, available on 140gram solid blue vinyl.

Originally released on Dreamworks in September 1998, Electro-Shock Blues was the second album from Eels, fronted by Mark Oliver Everett, aka E. The album was produced by E with further production by Mickey Petralia and Michael Simpson of The Dust Brothers and recorded at E's home studio in Echo Park, Mickey Petralia's in Los Feliz and The Dust Brothers' in Silver Lake, California between October 1997 and July 1998. Guests include T Bone Burnett, Jon Brion, Grant Lee Phillips & Lisa Germano.

Talking about the album, E said: "I had to fire another manager by the end of this one's run. Hope you appreciate the effort."

Electro-Shock Blues is the emotional centerpiece of Eels' catalogue - a stark, beautiful exploration of grief, survival, and ultimately, hope. Written in the wake of tragic personal losses, it blends fragile melodies with raw, often darkly humorous lyrics. From the haunting opener 'Elizabeth on the Bathroom Floor' to the defiant closer 'P.S. You Rock My World', it's a deeply human record that doesn't flinch from life's hardest moments.

This special 2-disc edition is pressed at 45 RPM offering upgraded sound from the original 10" 33 RPM edition and bringing new depth to its layered production. A landmark album of the late '90s, Electro-Shock Blues remains a poignant, cathartic listen - as vital today as it was upon release. Pre-order here

