Eric Church To Livestream Red Rocks Shows

(EBM) With his new album Evangeline vs. The Machine earning widespread critical acclaim, including being named among the best of the year thus far by both Rolling Stone and Billboard, Eric Church and nugs, the leading platform for live concert streaming, invite fans around the globe to join the celebration as he brings a special three-night run of distinct performances to the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. With the exclusive, pay-per-view (PPV) event unlike anything before covering the trilogy of shows July 14-16, fans can tune in as Church curates a unique, immersive experience for each show:

July 14: Eric Church vs. The Machine - a full-scale production featuring his band joined by a dynamic ensemble of strings, horns and choir combining to deliver an epic, must-see set.

July 15: Eric Church vs. The ECB - a raw, high-energy set with his original band, including longtime collaborator Joanna Cotten.

July 16: Eric Church vs. The Guitar - a stripped-down, intimate evening with Church delivering an acoustic performance like only he can.

With the in-demand shows having sold out almost immediately, fans everywhere will now be able to experience Church's unpredictable, unforgettable artistry as it unfolds with all three nights streaming live exclusively at nugs.net/ericchurch as pay-per-view (PPV) events.

Available in both HD and 4K, the pay-per-view events can be purchased starting today, June 30 via the nugs mobile app on iOS and Android or online via nugs.net. While mobile and desktop are the points of purchase, the shows can also be streamed on the big screen via the nugs app on Roku or AppleTV.

Pricing is set at $24.99 per show in HD or $59.99 for the full three-night HD bundle. For those seeking the highest resolution experience, 4K streams are available for $29.99 per show or $74.99 for the 4K bundle. Members of the Church Choir will receive information directly on how to access a $10 discount on either bundle. Fans that are new to nugs can also select the "Buy & Subscribe" option to receive 50% off any single night PPV - and unlock the full nugs catalog of exclusive livestreams, official concert audio and more.

Church's history at Red Rocks is one of legend. He made his debut in August 2007 and his August 2016 performance at the venue was captured for a PBS special, highlighted by his hauntingly beautiful cover of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah." A roughly once-a-decade experience, this return to Red Rocks marks his first performance at the venue since that show.

The return follows the recent release of Evangeline vs. The Machine, which embodies the 10-time GRAMMY nominee's uncompromising vision and genre-defying songwriting. The album is anchored by lead single "Hands of Time" which debuted as the most-added song at Country radio and earned Church a new personal record for first-week impact with 135 stations.

Church will also bring this next chapter of his critically acclaimed live show to fans in arenas coast to coast with his Free the Machine Tour kicking off a run of 22 arena dates on Sept. 12. Tickets to all shows on sale now.

