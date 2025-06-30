Lacy J. Dalton Guests On T. Graham Brown's LIVE WIRE

(2911) T. Graham Brown returns with a brand-new episode of LIVE WIRE on SiriusXM's Prime Country (Channel 58), starting Wednesday, July 2 at 10/9c PM. This episode features a special in-studio interview with singer-songwriter and original outlaw favorite Lacy J. Dalton. Recorded live at SiriusXM's Nashville studios in the AT&T building, Dalton shares stories and memories from her journey in country music, including the making of fan-favorites "16th Avenue" and the 35th anniversary of "Black Coffee," and more.

"Y'all, it is hotter than a firecracker out there this summer, and I hope you're stayin' cool," shares Brown. "Normally, I'd make a joke about it, but all we can do is turn the AC down and the radio up, as I play you some of the best live cuts out there. Come hang out with me and my buddy Lacy J. Dalton. Now she's cool!"

Airing throughout July, the show will include live performances from legendary artists like Tracy Lawrence, Barbara Mandrell, Gary Morris, Charley Pride, and The Beach Boys, along with an exclusive interview with Lacy J. Dalton. Tune in for rare live recordings and untold stories from some of your favorite stars. LIVE WIRE is also available anytime on-demand through the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW for listeners with a standard SiriusXM subscription.

Brown was recently honored with an EMMY award for Special Event Coverage at the 39th annual Midsouth EMMY Awards in Nashville, recognizing his standout performance in 'Still Playin' Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones.' The televised tribute celebrated the legacy of George Jones and included appearances by artists like Trace Adkins, Lorrie Morgan, Travis Tritt, Tanya Tucker, Jelly Roll, and others. The event took place at the sold-out Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

T. Graham Brown's latest album, 'From Memphis to Muscle Shoals' debuted at #1 on the iTunes Top Blues Album Chart and the Top 10 on the iTunes Country Top Albums Chart. The album features legendary collaborations with artists such as Bettye LaVette, Sam Moore, Delbert McClinton, Dwight Yoakam, Eddie Floyd, Little Anthony, Randy Houser, Sammy Hagar, Tanya Tucker, Wynonna, and Zach Williams. In addition to top spots on the iTunes Charts, the 14 new song collection has garnered over one million on-demand streams.

How subscribers can listen:

SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on the go with the SiriusXM mobile app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices, including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more.

