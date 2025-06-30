Lee Greenwood And More For 250th Anniversary Kick-Off Country Celebration

(2911) America's 250th birthday, which officially is July 4, 2026 (1776-2026) and will commemorate and celebrate the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, will have a full year-long lead up celebration kicking off this July 4th with a 250th Anniversary Kick-Off Country Celebration that will feature country music hitmakers of the 80s and 90s era performing in Nashville, Tennessee, in a pre-recorded concert.
"Country music comes from the heartland of America," says Frank Matassa, executive producer. "We have brought together several artists from the 80s and 90s era to perform one of their most recognized hits for this special, which makes this a sing-along for Country music fans."
Throughout the special, several of America's notable and historic places will be highlighted including the Gettysburg National Military Park, Liberty Bell, Pearl Harbor National Memorial, The Alamo, George Washington's Estate in Mount Vernon among others.
"We live in the greatest nation in the world," says T. Graham Brown. "To be able to perform with so many other great artists and friends to honor America is very special to me."
The one-year countdown to America's 250th birthday will kick off at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, with a Salute to America celebration featuring remarks by the President of the United States. The event will also feature patriotic entertainment and fireworks.
America's 250th anniversary kick-off country celebration will feature performances by The Oak Ridge Boys, Lee Greenwood, Larry Gatlin & The Gatlin Brothers, The Bellamy Brothers, Exile, T. Graham Brown, Shenandoah's Marty Raybon, Restless Heart's Larry Stewart, Tim Rushlow, Eddy Raven, David Frizzell & Lisa Matassa and will air on July 4th at 1 PM (ET) and 6 PM (ET) With An Encore Broadcast on July 5th at 7 PM (ET) On RFD-TV
Lee Greenwood Celebrates 'God Bless The U.S.A.' Milestone During CMA Fest
Lee Greenwood To Receive Horatio Alger Award
Lee Greenwood Launching 2025 American Spirit Tour
'An All-Star Salute To Lee Greenwood' Won Big At 45th Annual Telly Awards (2024 In Review)
Live Aid To Be Streamed In Full For 40th Anniversary- Three Days Grace's 'I Hate Everything About You' Surpasses 1 Billion Streams- more
Eric Church To Livestream Red Rocks Shows- Corey Kent Takes 'This Heart' To No. 1- Craig Morgan To Perform On Live With Kelly & Mark On July 4th- more
The Weeknd Breaks Record For Most Shows By A Male Artist At Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium- BTS To Release First-Ever Live Album- more
5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above
Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Deep Purple Stream 'Clearly Quite Absurd' Remix
Live Aid To Be Streamed In Full For 40th Anniversary
Three Days Grace's 'I Hate Everything About You' Surpasses 1 Billion Streams
Goose Rock Their Headline Debut At Madison Square Garden
EELS' 'Electro-Shock Blues' Coming To Blue Vinyl
Minus the Bear Launching 'Menos el Oso' 20th Anniversary Tour And Reveal Support Acts
The Blood Brothers Releasing New Album This Fall
Lynyrd Skynyrd Deliver 'Celebrating 50 Years - Live At The Ryman'