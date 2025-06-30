Live Aid To Be Streamed In Full For 40th Anniversary

(Chipster) This July 13, 80s Central, the internet's premier all-'80s radio station, is turning back the clock to one of the most iconic moments in music history: Live Aid. In honor of the legendary concert's 40th anniversary, the station will broadcast Live Aid in its entirety, commercial-free, exactly as it happened in 1985, while featuring brand-new interviews with artists, insiders, and voices who were there when rock 'n' roll united the world.

"For 80s fans, this is the Super Bowl, the Grammys, and New Year's Eve rolled into one," said Christopher Shaw, Program Director at 80s Central. "Live Aid wasn't just a concert-it was our Woodstock. And here at 80s Central, we're honored to bring this historic day back to life."

Beginning Sunday, July 13 at 8:00 a.m. ET, 80s Central will rebroadcast Live Aid as it originally unfolded-uninterrupted and in real time, from both Wembley Stadium in London and JFK Stadium in Philadelphia. Listeners can relive every note, every roar from the crowd, and every transcendent moment that defined the spirit of a generation.

Two cities. Two stages. One world. One sound.

The broadcast will include unforgettable sets from Queen, U2, David Bowie, Elton John, Madonna, Led Zeppelin, The Who, Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Phil Collins, Sting, and many more. Even moments like Phil Collins performing on both sides of the Atlantic-thanks to a Concorde jet-will be faithfully recreated in their original sequence.

Interspersed throughout the music are never-before-heard reflections from artists and key players who helped bring Live Aid to life:

Brian May (Queen) "It was one of our finest hours-definitely one of Freddie's finest hours. The planets were aligned, and the magic happened.

"No lights. No soundcheck. But it worked-because it was oiled by extreme goodwill. Everyone's heart was in the right place."

Howard Jones (Synth-Pop Icon) "It was the most brilliant project of the '80s. Saving lives, showing the decade wasn't just about greed and power."

Mark Goodman (MTV VJ at Live Aid) "It was a seat-of-the-pants situation-terrifying and wonderful. People say it was the day the record business grew a conscience-and I saw that."

Additional commentary will include rare behind-the-scenes insights from production staff, journalists, and crew members who worked feverishly to pull off one of the most ambitious broadcasts in history.

Stream it at 80sCentral.com or listen via Alexa, Roku, Audacy, Live365, or the 80s Central mobile app

