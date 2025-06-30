Minus the Bear Launching 'Menos el Oso' 20th Anniversary Tour And Reveal Support Acts

(TS) Last month, Minus the Bear exclusively announced with Billboard the twentieth anniversary deluxe reissue of their seminal 2005 album Menos el Oso, due August 22, 2025 via Suicide Squeeze Records.

The band will be hitting the road to perform the album in full this autumn, and today have revealed the supporting acts for the run of shows, including Speedy Ortiz in New York City and Los Angeles, The Messthetics in Washington, D.C., Slow Mass in Chicago, The Casket Lottery in Lawrence, KS, From Indian Lakes in Denver and Salt Lake City and others.

The band, while speaking on the artists supporting them on this momentous occasion, say "We're so excited to have our friends-new and old-joining us as openers across the U.S. These shows are going to be special."

Minus the Bear Tour Dates:

10/04/25 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater w/ Kennebec (SOLD OUT)

10/06/25 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades w/ The New Trust (SOLD OUT)

10/07/25 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom w/ Velvet Teen *

10/08/25 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park w/ Soft Palms (SOLD OUT)

10/10/25 - Las Vegas, NV @ Best Friends Forever Festival

10/11/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco w/ Speedy Ortiz (SOLD OUT)

10/12/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco w/ Disheveled Cuss (SOLD OUT)

10/14/25 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre w/ From Indian Lakes

10/16/25 - Austin, TX @ Emo's Austin w/ Holy Wave (SOLD OUT)

10/17/25 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater w/ Girl In A Coma (SOLD OUT)

10/18/25 - Austin, TX @ Emo's Austin w/ Bayonne (SOLD OUT)

10/19/25 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theater w/ Bayonne

10/21/25 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham w/ Bayonne (SOLD OUT)

10/22/25 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade w/ Bayonne (SOLD OUT)

10/24/25 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore w/ Slow Mass (SOLD OUT)

10/25/25 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues w/ Slow Mass *

11/04/25 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club w/ Evil *

11/05/25 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club w/ The Messthetics (SOLD OUT)

11/07/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel w/ Speedy Ortiz (SOLD OUT)

11/08/25 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza w/ Speedy Ortiz (SOLD OUT)

11/09/25 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza w/ Wild Arrows *

11/11/25 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre w/ Gladie

11/12/25 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues w/ Into It. Over It. *

11/14/25 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre w/ Into It. Over It. (SOLD OUT)

11/15/25 - Chicago, IL @ Metro w/ Into It. Over It. (SOLD OUT)

11/16/25 - Chicago, IL @ Metro w/ Slow Mass (SOLD OUT)

11/18/25 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue w/ Into It. Over It.

11/19/25 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater w/ The Casket Lottery

11/21/25 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre w/ From Indian Lakes *

11/22/25 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre w/ From Indian Lakes

11/23/25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot w/ From Indian Lakes

11/26/25 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox w/ Suzzalo

11/28/25 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox w/ Pastel Faces (SOLD OUT)

11/29/25 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox w/ Constant Lovers (SOLD OUT)

* = Low Tickets

