Rod Wave The Introduction To: The Redemption Experience Announced

(TFG) Rod Wave has announced the return of his annual Birthday Bash - Rod Wave The Introduction To: The Redemption Experience. The one-night-only event takes place on August 29 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, bringing this transcendental live experience to fans both old and new.
"Every move I make is about elevating for the fans who've been with me. The Redemption Experience isn't just a show. It's a new level - and you'll feel that," says Rod Wave.
Making his anticipated return to the stage, Rod Wave will perform songs from his decorated catalog, as well as music from his most recent album Last Lap. The announcement follows a remarkable year for one of the most commercially successful artists to come out of the Sunshine State. It also builds on the momentum of his critically acclaimed 2024 'Last Lap' tour, in support of his 6th studio album, which is his fourth consecutive #1 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart. Adding to recent highlights, earlier this year, Rod Wave contributed the end credits and title track to the soundtrack for Ryan Coogler's cultural phenomenon, Sinners.
Often celebrated for his emotionally raw lyricism and soulful delivery, Rod Wave has cemented his status as a leader in hip-hop and R&B with over 35 Billion streams to-date. This next run marks a powerful return - a redemption - that further establishes his strong connection with fans, and gives them the show they truly deserve.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting Tuesday, July 1 with an Artist Presale and more presales throughout the week. The general onsale will begin Wednesday, July 2 at 10AM local time at official-rodwave.com.
