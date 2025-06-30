Singled Out: Syante's Save Ourselves

(Day in Pop) Syante just released her new single "Save Ourselves", which was inspired by the Los Angeles fires earlier this year. To celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

I wrote the first lines to Save Ourselves the morning after I woke up to an apocalyptic orange haze blanketing the sky over Los Angeles this January, during the wildfires. When I opened the front door, a sharp, pungent smell of burn hit me and it dramatically felt like climate change was right at my doorstep! That moment felt like a jolt-the kind where you realize climate change isn't something happening elsewhere, or to someone else. And yet, somehow, most of us were just... carrying on.

That morning felt like a turning point. I knew I had to write something-not just another sad, preachy anthem, but a call to action. I picked up my guitar and wrote the first draft of Save Ourselves in under an hour. The song came together fast because the message was simple and direct: we don't need to save the planet just to feel like good people-we need to do it to save ourselves. It's not about altruism; it's survival. It's not about doing a favor for future generations-it's about survival now. I wanted that sense of urgency to pulse through the song, but also for it to feel bold, empowering, and hopeful. Over the next couple of days, I refined the lyrics and structure, keeping it raw and clear rather than getting lost in metaphors. Though the song began on guitar, during production we realized that keys would elevate it-giving it more of the cinematic urgency it deserved.

I collaborated with Future Youth Records-a label rooted in social justice-and was honored to have Dr. Fink (yes, from Prince and The Revolution) play keys on the track. His synth work brought this urgent, cinematic flavor to the song-something that sits between retro and futuristic. The production is rich with atmospheric textures, pads, and layered vocals, creating a soundscape that's immersive yet direct. At the heart of it all is the message: we can't wait around for someone else to fix things. It's on us. And we do have the power to change things-starting now.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

News > Syante