The Blood Brothers Releasing New Album This Fall

(GCR) The Blood Brothers are back with "Help Yourself", their sophomore studio album and their most explosive release to date, dropping on September 19, 2025, via renowned Blues Label Gulf Coast Records!

Pre-Orders are now available at www.officialgcrstore.com in Digital, CD, & Vinyl formats. This album brings the band's signature Blues, Soul & Rock energy to soaring new heights.

Following the chart-topping success of their debut Blood Brothers, blues rock heavyweights Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia return with Help Yourself, a fiery, soul-soaked studio album that captures the raw chemistry, camaraderie, and powerhouse energy that defines their live shows.

Hot off the Road the band cut this record at Shock City Studios in St. Louis, Help Yourself is a masterclass in contemporary electric blues with a fearless rock & roll edge. This isn't just a record, it's a live-wire session that puts you right in the room with two of the genre's most respected artists and their all-star band.

"It was great to capture the band live in the studio, just like live on the stage," says Zito. That live spirit pulses through every track, from the swaggering, wordplay-heavy title track "Help Yourself" to the soul-baring emotion of "Alive," a deeply personal love letter born out of loss and redemption.

"Alive is about my girl Jackie," Zito shares. "After the tremendous loss of my wife Laura, I was certain life was pretty much over, especially for love. But God had another plan and brought me this angel to make me feel alive again."

Castiglia brings his own grit and truth to the mix, especially on "Can't Be a Prophet," a biting reflection on life on the road and the contrast of coming back to earth after being treated like royalty on tour. "It's based on all of our experiences," he says, "being treated like a King, and coming home to very little fanfare for the local guy."

The band, featuring Scot Sutherland on bass, Lewis Stephens on keys, and the dual-drum attack of Matt Johnson and Ray Hangen delivers with undeniable groove and precision, lifting each track with soulful dynamics and relentless drive.

Whether it's the late-night swagger of "Soulard Serenade," the vintage hum of "Ol' Victrola," or the relentless urgency of "Running Out of Time," Help Yourself is both a celebration of the blues and a boundary-pushing testament to its future.

"The camaraderie comes through in every note played, I love this band!" Castiglia says.

Currently touring with none other than Bill Murray and lighting up legendary venues like Red Rocks, Sony Hall, and The Ryman Auditorium, Zito and Castiglia have once again proven they're not just keeping the blues alive, they're making it burn hotter than ever.

Help Yourself cements Blood Brothers' status as torchbearers of modern blues rock, authentic, passionate, and unapologetically real.

_______

Full Album Track list

1 Help Yourself (Zito)

2 Can't Be A Prophet (Castiglia)

3 Alive (Zito)

4 Soulard Serenade (Zito, Castiglia, Sutherland, Stephens, Hangen, Johnson)

5 Low Down (J'J Cale)

6 The Best I Can (Zito, Castiglia)

7 Prove My Love (Zito)

8 Ol' Victrola (Castiglia)

9 Running Out Of Time (Zito)

10 Do What You Gotta (Castiglia)

Related Stories

The Blood Brothers Release 'Crimes' Deluxe 20th Anniversary Limited Collector's Edition

The Blood Brothers Announce 'Crimes' 20th Anniversary Reissue & Reunite For Fall Tour Dates

Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia Announce Blood Brothers Live in Canada

News > The Blood Brothers