.

The Weeknd Breaks Record For Most Shows By A Male Artist At Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium

06-30-2025
The Weeknd Breaks Record For Most Shows By A Male Artist At Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium

(Republic) The Weeknd has made history once again, breaking the record for most shows by a male artist at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium with seven completely sold-out performances on his After Hours Til Dawn 2025 Tour.

The unprecedented seven-night run reaffirms The Weeknd's status as one of the most powerful live performers of his generation, continuing a streak of sold-out stadiums and record-breaking milestones around the world.

The City of Inglewood has officially declared June 25-29 as "The Weeknd Week" to honor the global superstar's impact, as he drew over 200,000 fans for four sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium this past weekend as part of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour. With seven total sold-out dates, The Weeknd now holds the record for most shows by a male artist at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium - a historic cultural and economic milestone for the city. A plaque was given for this milestone.

In celebration of The Weeknd's historic run at Sofi Stadium this past week, LAVO Los Angeles introduced the Buona Notte featuring Nespresso Samra Origins to its cocktail menu. It is available exclusively at the restaurant now through the month of July.

Related Stories
The Weeknd Breaks Record For Most Shows By A Male Artist At Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium

The Weeknd Taps Doechii And Playboi Carti For 'Timeless' Remix

The Weeknd Releases 'Drive' Video Featuring Jenna Ortega

The Weeknd Tops The Billboard 2000 With 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'

The Weeknd Celebrates Album Releasee With Jimmy Kimmel Performance

News > The Weeknd

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Live Aid To Be Streamed In Full For 40th Anniversary- Three Days Grace's 'I Hate Everything About You' Surpasses 1 Billion Streams- more

Day In Country

Eric Church To Livestream Red Rocks Shows- Corey Kent Takes 'This Heart' To No. 1- Craig Morgan To Perform On Live With Kelly & Mark On July 4th- more

-
Day In Pop

The Weeknd Breaks Record For Most Shows By A Male Artist At Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium- BTS To Release First-Ever Live Album- more

Reviews

5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above

Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary

Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments

RockPile: Willie Nile And More

'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi

Latest News

Deep Purple Stream 'Clearly Quite Absurd' Remix

Live Aid To Be Streamed In Full For 40th Anniversary

Three Days Grace's 'I Hate Everything About You' Surpasses 1 Billion Streams

Goose Rock Their Headline Debut At Madison Square Garden

EELS' 'Electro-Shock Blues' Coming To Blue Vinyl

Minus the Bear Launching 'Menos el Oso' 20th Anniversary Tour And Reveal Support Acts

The Blood Brothers Releasing New Album This Fall

Lynyrd Skynyrd Deliver 'Celebrating 50 Years - Live At The Ryman'