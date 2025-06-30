The Weeknd Breaks Record For Most Shows By A Male Artist At Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium

(Republic) The Weeknd has made history once again, breaking the record for most shows by a male artist at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium with seven completely sold-out performances on his After Hours Til Dawn 2025 Tour.

The unprecedented seven-night run reaffirms The Weeknd's status as one of the most powerful live performers of his generation, continuing a streak of sold-out stadiums and record-breaking milestones around the world.

The City of Inglewood has officially declared June 25-29 as "The Weeknd Week" to honor the global superstar's impact, as he drew over 200,000 fans for four sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium this past weekend as part of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour. With seven total sold-out dates, The Weeknd now holds the record for most shows by a male artist at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium - a historic cultural and economic milestone for the city. A plaque was given for this milestone.

In celebration of The Weeknd's historic run at Sofi Stadium this past week, LAVO Los Angeles introduced the Buona Notte featuring Nespresso Samra Origins to its cocktail menu. It is available exclusively at the restaurant now through the month of July.

