Three Days Grace's 'I Hate Everything About You' Surpasses 1 Billion Streams

(TS) Three Days Grace have officially entered the esteemed Spotify "Billions Club" as their rock anthem "I Hate Everything About You" crosses 1 Billion streams on the digital streaming platform, the second band from Canada to achieve this milestone. Released in 2003, the single has since become embedded in rock history.

The band shares "As crazy as it is to think that this band of ours formed as teens from a small town in Canada would have a song that has a billion streams, the craziest thing is how many people's wedding songs it is LOL"

Three Days Grace balances moments of extreme emotion on an axis of pummeling hard rock anthems and pensive balladry. Along the way, the multi-platinum record-breaking Ontario, Canada band have amassed billions of streams and millions of album sales, sold out arenas on multiple continents, and reached unprecedented heights, earning a staggering 19 total #1 entries on the Mediabase Active Rock Chart.

To date, their veritable arsenal of number one includes "Home", "Just Like You", "Pain", "Animal I Have Become", "Never Too Late", "Break", "Good Life", "World So Cold", "Misery Loves My Company", "The High Road", "Chalk Outline", "I am Machine, "Painkiller", "The Mountain", "Infra-Red", "Right Left Wrong", "So Called Life", "Lifetime" and "Mayday".

After Three Days Grace surprised fans with the return of the band's original singer Adam Gontier, the rock giants have announced their epic upcoming record, Alienation, available on August 22 via RCA Records. The twelve-tracks on the record all play a pivotal role in defining this significantly new, but nostalgic, chapter of the band.

Three Days Grace continues to achieve new levels of success, performing at sold-out arena shows with Disturbed, massive festival crowds, a sold-out co-headlining tour in Canada, and hitting the stage at some of the largest venues of their career in Europe.

