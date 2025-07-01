Arcadea (feat. Mastodon's Brann Dailor) Preview 'The Exodus of Gravity'

(Speakeasy) Arcadea returns with The Exodus of Gravity (Aug. 22, Relapse Records), a futuristic synth-rock odyssey unfolds in a world where gravity no longer holds us down and emotion rises in its place.
With Brann Dailor (Mastodon) stepping into the lead vocalist role and Joao Nogueira joining Core Atoms on synths, the newly revamped trio dives headfirst into a new kind of psychedelia: groovy, danceable, and emotionally resonant. "Up is down, down is up," says Atoms.
A preview of the twelve-song collection arrives today with the release of "Fuzzy Planet" and its mesmerizing intergalactic, Bryan Bankovich-directed video. The clip transports viewers to Prom 5039: A Nightmare to Remember, where synths swirl, the Prom Queen is a little green, different alien species flirt, and love blooms.
"It's about that first fuzzy feeling you get when you fall in love," says Atoms. "Our lead character is recognizing that the spore has gotten in them and they're starting to change. They're awakening to all the beauty that's around."
"There's something really hopeful and uplifting about it from a musical aesthetic," adds Dailor. "The object was to get a little more dancey and a little more fun. As much as we liked how proggy the last Arcadea album was, it reminded me of what I already do in Mastodon. We wanted to explore the idea of doing something different. So, I wanted to really concentrate on groove and dance and embracing the electronic aspect of it."
Recorded at West End Sound, in the basement of Mastodon's practice facility, Ember City, The Exodus of Gravity is self-produced by Arcadea and engineered by Tom Tapley. The collection is available on a variety of limited-edition vinyl colorways, cassette, and digitally.
Saxon's Biff Byford Undergoing Emergency Procedure- Tonight's Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan Outlaw Music Festival Stop Cancelled- more
Jason Aldean Heading Down Under Of Expanded Full Throttle World Tour- Dustin Lynch Celebrating July 4th With Club Set Remixes EP- Ryan Bingham- more
Men Without Hats Return With 'I Love The 80s'- BTS Returning With New Music And Tour Next Spring- Raekwon Announces New Album- more
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe
5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above
Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
Saxon's Biff Byford Undergoing Emergency Procedure
Tonight's Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan Outlaw Music Festival Stop Cancelled
Watch A Day To Remember's Brand New 'All My Friends' Video
John Fogerty Taking Over SiriusXM's Classic Vinyl All Week
Arcadea (feat. Mastodon's Brann Dailor) Preview 'The Exodus of Gravity'
Blues Traveler & Gin Blossoms Launching Summer Tour On July 4th
The Jesus and Mary Chain - Psychocandy 40th Anniversary Edition For Third Man Records Vault Release
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Reveal New Music Video