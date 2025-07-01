BTS Returning With New Music And Tour Next Spring

() 21st century pop icons BTS announced plans of their highly-anticipated comeback with new music and tour for the spring of 2026 during a livestream on Weverse today. The announcement of the band's return sparked tremendous buzz around the world, igniting great excitement for the group's next chapter.

In a moment that fans around the world have been eagerly waiting for, all seven members of BTS appeared live together on the global superfan platform Weverse today-their first joint livestream since completing their mandatory military service.

During the livestream, BTS shared their future plans, expressing their desire to reconnect with ARMY through a new album and tour soon. The group revealed that starting this month, all members will head to the United States to begin working on new music. The release is slated for spring of 2026, marking the grand return of the 21st century pop icons.

The members shared, "We'll be releasing a new BTS album in the spring of next year. Starting in July, all seven of us will begin working closely together on new music. Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member's thoughts and ideas. We're approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started," officially announcing their comeback.

Alongside the release of their new album in 2026, BTS is set to embark on a massive world tour. They added, "We're also planning a world tour alongside the new album. We'll be visiting fans all around the world, so we hope you're as excited as we are." This will be BTS's first world tour in approximately four years since the conclusion of 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE' in 2022. The tour drew over 4 million attendees/viewers across in-person concerts, online live streaming, live viewing, and live play.

Additionally, BTS shared updates on their upcoming activities for the second half of 2025. The members reflected on the Korean leg of Jin's solo tour, '#RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR,' which took place in Goyang, Korea on June 28-29. Those who attended the concert to offer their support, commented, "It was such a great show. Jin was amazing on the piano, and it was a show that only Jin could pull off."

Following the success of 'j-hope Tour 'HOPE ON THE STAGE,'' j-hope is slated to headline Lollapalooza Berlin on July 13. In regards to the headlining performance, the members commented, "We're really looking forward to the performance. He's going to do great."

The livestream was instantly flooded with messages of overwhelming excitement as fans reacted in real time to the long-waited return. The livestream marked BTS's first live broadcast since September 2022. The livestream lasted approximately 30 minutes, and garnered over 7.3 million real-time total views. As the world anticipates the group's new music and the launch of a new tour, 2026 is already being hailed as the year of BTS.

