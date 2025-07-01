Daniel Seavey Reveals New Single 'Eden'

(Atlantic) Daniel Seavey expands his debut solo album Second Wind with new single "Eden". Originally previewed exclusively on vinyl editions of the album, the track expands the now 13-track project executive produced by chart-topping writer/producer Michael Pollack (Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber), pulling from Seavey's ultimate early-aughts pop-rock inspirations while exuding optimistic warmth, introspective lyrics and ultimate creative freedom.

"I wrote this song about falling for someone who feels almost too good to be true," explains Seavey. "Like they're light in human form, and you don't want to burden them with darkness you carry. It's about that ache you feel knowing they see something in you that you can't even see in yourself."

Second Wind marked a multi-year creative journey, seeing Seavey craft his solo voice and evolving into the artist he was destined to be. Upon release Billboard declared "his journey is just getting started" while PAPER celebrated "against all odds, Seavey is back to making and sharing his music again." The project arrived following performances on some of the biggest stages of his solo career, including a festival debut at Lollapalooza which became amongst the most viral sets of the weekend. Seavey also spent much of recent years on the road supporting Benson Boone in the US/UK and Dean Lewis across a widely successful Australia/New Zealand tour during which he previewed the album in real-time including fast fan-favorites including "Sleeping With The Lights On," "Gateway Drug," "The Older You Get" and "Other People."

This past spring saw Seavey embark on his international headline Second Wind Tour, with sold-out stops including The Novo in Los Angeles and Irving Plaza in New York City. He resumes headline performances on August 2nd in Australia & New Zealand, with new and rescheduled European dates just announced for November.

Related Stories

Daniel Seavey Releases 'Lose Me Like You Mean It'

Daniel Seavey Announces New Album And Tour

News > Daniel Seavey