Dustin Lynch Celebrating July 4th With Club Set Remixes EP

(BBR) Country superstar Dustin Lynch cranks the volume this Fourth of July with the release of his high-octane Club Set Remixes EP, a five-track fusion of country charm and dance-floor fire. This adrenaline-pumping project reinvents some of Lynch's biggest hits through the lens of late-night club sets and sun-drenched pool parties that have become "must see" experiences in Vegas, Nashville and beyond. Pre-save or pre-add the Club Set Remixes here.

A bold crossover moment, Club Set Remixes EP features pulse-pounding reworks of chart-toppers including "Small Town Boy," "Seein' Red," "Thinking 'Bout You," "Stars Like Confetti," and his latest single "Easy To Love." Remixers include high-profile DJs MOONLGHT, MC4D, and more-artists who've helped transform Lynch's music into genre-defying anthems lighting up nightlife scenes.

"Putting together the Club Set Remixes EP was a fun ride. This year, I've been spinning these tracks in my club sets, and the energy they bring is next level. It's a new way to experience some of my biggest songs-plus 'Easy To Love'-in a way that hits different after dark. These remixes are built for the party, and I can't wait for y'all to turn them up," says Dustin.

No stranger to pushing boundaries, Lynch has been building a second lane as a nightlife headliner. From his WYNN NIGHTLIFE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY to surprise club and Pool Situation sets in cities across the country, he's become a magnet for fans craving something fresh, performing live vocals over real-time DJ mixes alongside longtime collaborator Grant Fisher to keep the crowd on its feet.

The Club Set Remixes EP captures that same dance floor fueled magic: reworking country faves into crowd-ready anthems.

CLUB SET REMIXES EP - TRACKLIST

1. Thinking 'Bout You (feat. MacKenzie Porter) [MCAD Remix]

2. Easy To Love (MOONLGHT Remix)

3. Small Town Boy (Dirty Audio and Grant Fisher Remix)

4. Seein' Red (WARINER Remix)

5. Stars Like Confetti (WARINER Remix)

