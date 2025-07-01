Hear Ryan Bingham's New Song 'Americana'

(VCG) Ryan Bingham returns today with the first glimpse at a new chapter of music as he releases brand-new single, "Americana," out now via The Bingham Recording Co./Thirty Tigers.

First introduced live during the recently wrapped spring/summer leg of The All Night Long Tour, "Americana" quickly became a fan favorite on the road. Backed by The Texas Gentlemen, the track rides a steady rhythm with layered guitars and vivid lyricism, and sees Bingham having a bit of fun while embracing an easygoing spirit throughout -closing with a line delivered in the way only he can: "We don't get mad, we don't make a fuss / Because life's too short to give two..."

And it wasn't just fans who responded - critics also took note of the song's live debut. Houston Press wrote: "Bingham also introduced a new song, 'Americana.' Usually when an artist tries out an unknown tune, people hit the bar/bathroom, but [Americana] was a hit. References to national favorites like Marlboro Lights, 'marijuana gummy bears,' and psilocybin probably didn't hurt."

Salt Lake City Magazine added: "His 'Americana' deserves to be played on the radio already."

Bingham's spring/summer run marked his first headlining tour since 2019, spanning 19 dates with a two-set, no-opener format that offered fans an immersive evening of music from across his catalog. The tour opened with a high-energy show at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels and included standout stops at Red Rocks, Ford Amphitheater, and key markets like Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Santa Barbara, Houston, and Phoenix-many of which gave fans an early preview of new material. Select stops also featured a curated intermission experience with the Bingham's Bourbon Pop-Up Lounge, exclusive merchandise, and on-site activations-presented in partnership with tour sponsors Bingham's Bourbon and Turtlebox.

This fall Bingham will join Zach Bryan and John Mayer for a historic performance at Michigan Stadium on September 27 -a sold-out show set to break the all-time U.S. record for the largest ticketed concert in history. Additional fall appearances include major festivals and a special afterparty for the Beach BreakaWave Rodeo in Pismo Beach, presented by Outriders West, taking place September 25 at the iconic Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo.

The release of "Americana" follows a busy stretch of original work for screen from Bingham. In June, he released "Dangerous," an original song featured in the IFC/Shudder thriller Dangerous Animals. Just prior, on May 22, Bingham shared the full studio version of "A Song for the Stone," first introduced during the final season of Yellowstone and currently under Emmy consideration for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics. Both tracks are available now on all major streaming platforms.

From a Southwest drifter and professional bull rider to award-winning singer-songwriter, Ryan Bingham has packed a few lifetimes into his unlikely journey, all while transforming personal trials and adventures into a resonant soundtrack that speaks to the heart of the human experience. Known for his raw and emotive music, evocative storytelling, and trademark weather-beaten vocals, Bingham has risen over the years to become one of the most distinctive and authentic voices of his generation. Born in Hobbs, New Mexico, and raised across Texas, his music defies classification-blending folk, blues, country, and rock 'n' roll into an unmistakable sound all his own. It's honest, powerful, and rooted in real life - in survival and sacrifice and, yes, sometimes just having a damn good time.

UPCOMING RYAN BINGHAM TOUR DATES

Sept 25 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Beach BreakaWave Rodeo Afterparty @ The Madonna Inn

Sept 27 - Ann Arbor, MI - Michigan Stadium*

Oct 5 - Ocean City, MD - Country Calling Festival **

Oct 12 - Birmingham, AL - Iron Hills Festival **

* with Zach Bryan and John Mayer

** Festival date

