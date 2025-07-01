Jason Aldean Heading Down Under Of Expanded Full Throttle World Tour

(BBR) ACM Artist of the Decade and 3X Entertainer of the Year, Country powerhouse Jason Aldean officially announced the international extension of his FULL THROTTLE TOUR today, adding dates in New Zealand and Australia starting in 2026.
The FULL THROTTLE WORLD TOUR marks Aldean's first time headlining New Zealand and his first return to Australia since headlining in 2016 - where he became the first headliner to ever sell out CMC Rocks QLD Country Music. Aldean's 2026 international run is set to kick off Thursday, February 19th at Spark Arena in Auckland, before heading to Australia for six additional headlining dates including Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. Aldean will also headline inaugural country music experience, Sunburnt Country, with headlining shows scheduled for Toowoomba, Hunter Valley, and Canberra. Corey Kent and Brad Cox join as 2026 Full Throttle Tour openers - Corey Kent across all shows and Brad Cox joining the Sunburnt Country dates.
Aldean has solidified his "Country superstar status" (Variety) having garnered 30 No. 1 career hits at Country radio, nearly 20 billion streams, and more than 20 million albums sold with "his own recipe...one that has vaulted him to the pinnacle of Country music success" (Atlanta Journal Constitution).
His history-making, prolific career has included nearly two decades of chart-topping hits, including "Dirt Road Anthem," "Don't You Wanna Stay," "Fly Over States," "She's Country," "Big Green Tractor," "Amarillo Sky" and most recently, his 30th career #1 at Country radio, "Whiskey Drink."
Produced by Live Nation, Aldean's FULL THROTTLE TOUR is set to resume July 17th in Tulsa, OK after launching earlier this year (May 2025). Previously announced dates across the US include Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, Denver's Ball Arena, Grand Rapid's Van Andel Arena, Charleston's Credit One Stadium, West Palm Beach, FL's iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, and more.
Tickets for the FULL THROTTLE WORLD TOUR (New Zealand and Australia dates) are available starting with Artist presale tickets Wednesday, July 2nd at 12pm.
FULL THROTTLE TOUR 2025 DATES:
Thu Jul 17 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
Fri Jul 18 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Sat Jul 19 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Thu Jul 24 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Fri Jul 25 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Sat Jul 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 07 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Fri Aug 08 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Sat Aug 09 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
Thu Aug 14 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Fri Aug 15 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sat Aug 16 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Thu Aug 21 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Fri Aug 22 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Sat Aug 23 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Thu Sep 04 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
Fri Sep 05 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
Thu Sep 11 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sat Sep 13 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Thu Sep 18 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
Fri Sep 19 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
Sat Sep 20 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Thu Sep 25 - Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME
Fri Sep 26 - Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater
Sat Sep 27 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium
Fri Oct 03 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat Oct 04 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
JUST ADDED-FULL THROTTLE 2026 Dates - New Zealand and Australia:
Thu Feb 19 - Auckland, NZ- Spark Arena
*Sat Feb 21-Toowoomba, AU - Sunburnt Country
Sun Feb 22 - Brisbane, AU- Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Wed Feb 25- Melbourne, AU - Rod Laver Arena
Thu Feb 26- Sydney, AU - Qudos Bank Arena
*Sat Feb 28- Hunter Valley, AU - Sunburnt Country
*Sun Mar 1- Canberra, AU - Sunburnt Country
TICKETS ON SALE MONDAY JULY 7, 1PM
Mastercard presale: Wednesday July 2, 12pm - Friday July 4, 12pm
One NZ presale: Wednesday July 2, at 12pm - Friday July 4, 12pm
Live Nation presale: Friday July 4, 1pm - Monday July 7, 12pm.
Jason Aldean Scores His 30th No. 1 With 'Whiskey Drink'
Jason Aldean To Kick Off Sports Illustrated Stadium Concert Series
John Morgan And Jason Aldean Top The Country Radio Chart
Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Bailey Zimmerman Lead Watershed Lineup
Saxon's Biff Byford Undergoing Emergency Procedure- Tonight's Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan Outlaw Music Festival Stop Cancelled- more
Jason Aldean Heading Down Under Of Expanded Full Throttle World Tour- Dustin Lynch Celebrating July 4th With Club Set Remixes EP- Ryan Bingham- more
Men Without Hats Return With 'I Love The 80s'- BTS Returning With New Music And Tour Next Spring- Raekwon Announces New Album- more
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe
5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above
Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
Saxon's Biff Byford Undergoing Emergency Procedure
Tonight's Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan Outlaw Music Festival Stop Cancelled
Watch A Day To Remember's Brand New 'All My Friends' Video
John Fogerty Taking Over SiriusXM's Classic Vinyl All Week
Arcadea (feat. Mastodon's Brann Dailor) Preview 'The Exodus of Gravity'
Blues Traveler & Gin Blossoms Launching Summer Tour On July 4th
The Jesus and Mary Chain - Psychocandy 40th Anniversary Edition For Third Man Records Vault Release
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Reveal New Music Video