Jason Aldean Heading Down Under Of Expanded Full Throttle World Tour

(BBR) ACM Artist of the Decade and 3X Entertainer of the Year, Country powerhouse Jason Aldean officially announced the international extension of his FULL THROTTLE TOUR today, adding dates in New Zealand and Australia starting in 2026.

The FULL THROTTLE WORLD TOUR marks Aldean's first time headlining New Zealand and his first return to Australia since headlining in 2016 - where he became the first headliner to ever sell out CMC Rocks QLD Country Music. Aldean's 2026 international run is set to kick off Thursday, February 19th at Spark Arena in Auckland, before heading to Australia for six additional headlining dates including Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. Aldean will also headline inaugural country music experience, Sunburnt Country, with headlining shows scheduled for Toowoomba, Hunter Valley, and Canberra. Corey Kent and Brad Cox join as 2026 Full Throttle Tour openers - Corey Kent across all shows and Brad Cox joining the Sunburnt Country dates.

Aldean has solidified his "Country superstar status" (Variety) having garnered 30 No. 1 career hits at Country radio, nearly 20 billion streams, and more than 20 million albums sold with "his own recipe...one that has vaulted him to the pinnacle of Country music success" (Atlanta Journal Constitution).

His history-making, prolific career has included nearly two decades of chart-topping hits, including "Dirt Road Anthem," "Don't You Wanna Stay," "Fly Over States," "She's Country," "Big Green Tractor," "Amarillo Sky" and most recently, his 30th career #1 at Country radio, "Whiskey Drink."

Produced by Live Nation, Aldean's FULL THROTTLE TOUR is set to resume July 17th in Tulsa, OK after launching earlier this year (May 2025). Previously announced dates across the US include Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, Denver's Ball Arena, Grand Rapid's Van Andel Arena, Charleston's Credit One Stadium, West Palm Beach, FL's iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, and more.

Tickets for the FULL THROTTLE WORLD TOUR (New Zealand and Australia dates) are available starting with Artist presale tickets Wednesday, July 2nd at 12pm.

FULL THROTTLE TOUR 2025 DATES:

Thu Jul 17 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Fri Jul 18 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Sat Jul 19 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Thu Jul 24 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Fri Jul 25 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Sat Jul 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 07 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Fri Aug 08 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Sat Aug 09 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Thu Aug 14 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Fri Aug 15 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sat Aug 16 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Thu Aug 21 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Fri Aug 22 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Sat Aug 23 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 04 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Fri Sep 05 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

Thu Sep 11 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Sep 13 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 18 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Fri Sep 19 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

Sat Sep 20 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Thu Sep 25 - Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME

Fri Sep 26 - Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Sat Sep 27 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

Fri Oct 03 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 04 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

JUST ADDED-FULL THROTTLE 2026 Dates - New Zealand and Australia:

Thu Feb 19 - Auckland, NZ- Spark Arena

*Sat Feb 21-Toowoomba, AU - Sunburnt Country

Sun Feb 22 - Brisbane, AU- Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Wed Feb 25- Melbourne, AU - Rod Laver Arena

Thu Feb 26- Sydney, AU - Qudos Bank Arena

*Sat Feb 28- Hunter Valley, AU - Sunburnt Country

*Sun Mar 1- Canberra, AU - Sunburnt Country

TICKETS ON SALE MONDAY JULY 7, 1PM

Mastercard presale: Wednesday July 2, 12pm - Friday July 4, 12pm

One NZ presale: Wednesday July 2, at 12pm - Friday July 4, 12pm

Live Nation presale: Friday July 4, 1pm - Monday July 7, 12pm.

