John Fogerty Taking Over SiriusXM's Classic Vinyl All Week

(SiriusXM) Starting today, all-American John Fogerty takes over Classic Vinyl with a lot to celebrate! After 50 years, he fully owns his songs again, recording them anew with backing from his sons Shane and Tyler on a new album coming in August.
Tune in during "John Fogerty's Freedom Week" as John world-premieres a bunch of these tracks, shares stories, and reflects on his work and other artists he admires.
You'll also hear John and his band perform from the SiriusXM Los Angeles studios, taking fan questions between songs, as well as an encore of his exclusive performance from his home with his family, captured in 2021 when it was unsafe to venture outside.
John Fogerty's Freedom Week
How to Listen
July 1-6, tune in to Classic Vinyl on satellite channel 26 and the SiriusXM app on your smart device.
What You'll Hear
John Fogerty takes over the channel for a full week, sharing stories behind his biggest songs, from leading Creedence Clearwater Revival to solo hits. He also handpicks classic tracks from the artists who shaped his sound and inspired his journey. Plus, hear an exclusive live performance recorded at SiriusXM Los Angeles.
Exclusive Specials
John Fogerty: A True American Treasure
John Fogerty returns to the Creedence Clearwater Revival songbook with fresh performances of his most iconic tracks. Captured live at the SiriusXM Los Angeles studios, this exclusive in-studio event features Fogerty sharing memories, answering fan questions, and revisiting the timeless songs that shaped American rock.
Broadcast Schedule
Tuesday, July 1
5pm ET (Premiere)
Wednesday, July 2
11am and 9pm ET
Thursday, July 3
4pm ET
Friday, July 4
8pm ET
Saturday, July 5
12pm and 11pm ET
Sunday, July 6
6pm ET
The Fogerty Rockin' Family Hour
Get an inside look at John Fogerty and family in action, from inside their home, as they join the rest of America, staying safe in 2021. Prompted by his sons (and band members), Shane and Tyler, John answers questions and tells stories about his life and music, and what the family is up to. They play records and perform live in the living room.
Broadcast Schedule
Friday, July 4
8am ET
Sunday, July 6
10am ET
Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival years
The powerful new 20-track album from John Fogerty arrives August 22, 2025, featuring newly recorded versions of Fogerty's most beloved songs - from "Proud Mary" and "Bad Moon Rising" to "Fortunate Son" and "Have You Ever Seen the Rain" - marking both a celebration of an iconic catalog and a personal reclamation of artistic ownership.
Tracklist
1. Up Around The Bend
2. Who'll Stop The Rain
3. Proud Mary
4. Have You Ever Seen The Rain
5. Lookin' Out My Back Door
6. Born On The Bayou
7. Run Through The Jungle
8. Someday Never Comes
9. Porterville
10. Hey Tonight
11. Lodi
12. Wrote A Song For Everyone
13. Bootleg
14. Don't Look Now
15. Long As I Can See The Light
16. Down On The Corner
17. Bad Moon Rising
18. Travelin' Band
19. Green River
20. Fortunate Son
John Fogerty Reveals Re-Recorded Version of CCR Classic 'Lodi'
John Fogerty Shares New Version Of 'Up Around The Bend'
John Fogerty Announces Legacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years Album
John Fogerty Celebrated at American Music Honors with Induction by Bruce Springsteen
