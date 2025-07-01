Men Without Hats Return With 'I Love The 80s'

(TEA) Dust off your Walkman, dig out that denim jacket, and prepare for a neon-coloured nostalgia trip: Men Without Hats are back with a synth-pop banger that celebrates the decade that made them legends. Their new single, "I Love the '80s," lands June 26 with a hairsprayed wink and a shoulder-padded strut, and it's everything you'd expect from the band who gave us "The Safety Dance"-and more.

"I Love the '80s" is a riotous, melodic time machine powered by boom boxes, moonwalks, tube tops, and enough pop-culture references to make Stranger Things blush. "Everybody felt alive / Back in 1985," sings frontman Ivan Doroschuk, before commanding us to "Party like it's '82" and "Dance safely across the floor / Like we did in '84." If you were there, you'll get goosebumps. If you weren't, this is your crash course.

This gloriously cheeky synth-soaked anthem is the lead single from their upcoming album Men Without Hats On The Moon, slated for release in mid-October. Produced by Grammy and Juno winner Brian Howes (Hinder, Simple Plan), mixed by the legendary Mark Needham (The Killers, Elton John), and mastered by Howie Weinberg (Nirvana, U2), the track was written by Ivan Doroschuk and Howes and recorded at Black Stove Studios on Vancouver Island.

It's a high-voltage return from a band whose influence on pop culture is still alive and pogo-dancing. From Montreal basement gigs in 1977 to stadium-filling synth anthems in the '80s, Men Without Hats have carved out an enduring space in music history. "Pop Goes The World" and "The Safety Dance" are more than hits-they're international memes, football chants, and soundtrack staples for generations.

As Ivan puts it: "One of the biggest challenges in writing this song was narrowing down all the things I loved about the '80s... The song could have been half an hour long!" In place of a guitar solo, the band even cheekily dropped in a sing-along refrain of "Pop Goes The World," a move that marries nostalgia with cheeky brilliance.

This single drops just in time for the band's first UK and EU tour in nearly a decade. Kicking off August 21 at The Old Woollen in Leeds and winding through Edinburgh Fringe, Liverpool, Utrecht, Berlin, Copenhagen, Stockholm, and Oslo, the tour wraps in Malmo on September 17. Fans can expect a non-stop, high-energy blast of classics, deep cuts, and fresh material, delivered with charisma and big-haired enthusiasm.

This lineup-Ivan Doroschuk (vocals), Sahara Sloan (keyboards and vocals), Sho Murray (guitar), and Adrian White (drums)-is tight, charismatic, and utterly infectious. Sahara, daughter of founding member Colin Doroschuk, brings the band's story full circle with next-gen synth magic and harmonies that sparkle.

The live album, recorded during their 2024 North American tour, just dropped in February 2025, keeping the party alive on vinyl and streaming. With 31 million views on YouTube, nearly 10 million monthly Spotify listeners, and a fanbase spanning generations, Men Without Hats continue to blend the joyful absurdity of the 1980s with modern polish.

"I Love the '80s" isn't about going back-it's about bringing the joy of that era forward. So, pull up those leg warmers, crank the volume, and dance safely into the future.

MEN WITHOUT HATS - 2025 TOUR DATES

July 1, 2025 - Officer's Square - Fredericton, NB

July 25, 2025 - Canyons Village - Park City, UT

July 28, 2025 - Soda Row Live Daybreak - South Jordan, UT

August 6, 2025 - Peach Fest - Penticton, BC

August 9, 2025 - Rock the Kooney's - Cranbrook, BC

August 12, 2025 - The Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO

August 13, 2025 - Oriental Theatre - Denver, CO

August 14, 2025 - Beaver Creek - Beaver Creek, CO

August 16, 2025 - Rock the Harbour Festival - Dartmouth, NS

UK/EU TOUR

August 21, 2025 - The Old Woollen - Leeds, UK

August 22, 2025 - Fringe Festival (La Belle Angele) - Edinburgh, UK

August 23, 2025 - Academy 3 - Liverpool, UK

August 24, 2025 - Craufurd Arms - Milton Keynes, UK

August 25, 2025 - The Garage - London, UK

August 27, 2025 - De Helling - Utrecht, NL

August 28, 2025 - Nieuwe Nor - Heerlen, NL

August 29, 2025 - Mergener Hof - Trier, GER

August 30, 2025 - Das Rind - Russelsheim, GER

August 31, 2025 - Exil - Gottingen, GER

September 2, 2025 - Feierwerk - Munich, GER

September 3, 2025 - Die Stadtmitte (80's Party) - Karlsruhe, GER

September 4, 2025 - Sumpfblume - Hameln, GER

September 5, 2025 - Trompete - Bochum, GER

September 6, 2025 - NCN Festival - Leipzig-Deutzen, GER

September 8, 2025 - Shiva - Bremerhaven, GER

September 9, 2025 - Markthalle @ MarX - Hamburg, GER

September 10, 2025 - Lido - Berlin, GER

September 11, 2025 - Die Pumpe - Kiel, GER

September 12, 2025 - Hotel Cecil - Copenhagen, DEN

September 13, 2025 - Musikens - Gothenburg, SWE

September 14, 2025 - Slaktkyrkan @ Hus 7 - Stockholm, SWE

September 16, 2025 - John Dee - Oslo, NOR

September 17, 2025 - Babel - Malmo, SWE

FALL 2025 - CANADA & U.S. - MORE DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED

October 4, 2025 - Base31 - Picton, ON

October 16, 2025 - The Parker - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

October 17, 2025 - Moss Centre - Miami, FL

October 18, 2025 - Sunrise Theatre - Ft. Pierce, FL

October 19, 2025 - Florida Theatre - Jacksonville, FL

