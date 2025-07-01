Raekwon Announces New Album 'The Emperor's New Clothes'

(TFG) A living icon. A lyrical architect. A founding member of the most influential Hip Hop collective in history - Wu-Tang Clan. Raekwon The Chef has carved his name into the granite of rap's Mount Rushmore, and now, with his eighth solo album The Emperor's New Clothes, he reminds the world why he's permanently embedded in the elite tier of hip-hop royalty.
From Only Built 4 Cuban Linx..., a street masterpiece that redefined mafioso rap, to his critically acclaimed catalog that spans decades, Raekwon has consistently elevated the artform. His voice is unmistakable. His storytelling - cinematic. His presence - untouchable. He's influenced generations, mentored titans, and remained a razor-sharp lyricist through every era of the game.
Set for a July 18th release on Mass Appeal, The Emperor's New Clothes features a stacked line-up of guests, including: Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine and Benny The Butcher of Griselda, fellow Wu-Tang Clan members Method Man, Ghostface Killah and Inspectah Deck; rap icon Nas; singer Stacy Barthe, plus British soul star Marsha Ambrosius. Production comes courtesy of super producer Swizz Beatz, Nottz, J.U.S.T.I.C.E League and Frank G, and Roadsart.
Raekwon The Chef confirms, The Emperor's New Clothes is more than an album - it's a statement. A declaration of evolution, mastery, and the raw essence of New York soul. The Chef is cooking at the highest level, blending timeless bars with fresh soundscapes, proving once again that greatness doesn't fade - it adapts, conquers, and reigns. The Emperor's New Clothes is also the latest installment in Mass Appeal's Legend Has It... series of albums by New York hip-hop's trailblazers.
8 albums deep. Platinum plaques. Global stages.
Cultural impact that can't be measured - only felt.
Raekwon and his Wu-Tang brethren and currently midday through a tour of North America alongside Run The Jewels.
Wu-Tang Clan & Run The Jewels The Final Chamber tour dates:
June 06 - Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena
June 07 - Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena
June 10 - Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena
June 11 - Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
June 13 - Ft Worth, TX, Dickies Arena
June 14 - Houston, TX, Toyota Center
June 15 - Austin, TX, Moody Center
June 16 - Tulsa, OK, BOK Center
June 18 - Phoenix, AZ, Footprint Center
June 20 - Ontario, CA, Toyota Arena
June 21 - San Diego, CA, Pechanga Arena
June 22 - Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.com Arena
June 24 - San Francisco, CA, Chase Center
June 26 - Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center
June 28 - Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena
June 30 - Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena
July 01 - Portland, OR, Moda Center
July 04 - Denver, CO, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
July 05 - Denver, CO, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
July 07 - Chicago, IL, United Center
July 08 - Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
July 09 - Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena
July 11 - Boston, MA, TD Garden
July 13 - Laval, QC, Place Bell
July 14 - Toronto, ONT, Scotiabank Arena
July 16 - New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
July 17 - Newark, NJ, Prudential Center
July 18 - Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
