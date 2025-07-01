Ricochet Reach No. 6 With 'Daddy's Money (Eric Kupper Dance Mix)' Nearly 30 Years After Original Release

(2911) ACM Award-winning '90s country group and Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame members RICOCHET are back in the spotlight, breaking into the Top 10 on the Music Week Commercial Pop Dance Chart with a fresh twist on their signature hit.
The new "Daddy's Money (Eric Kupper Dance Remix)" climbs to #6, marking the band's first-ever dance remix of their 1996 Columbia Records classic. With this high-energy reimagining, RICOCHET is getting fans back on the dancefloor and introducing a whole new generation to their chart-topping sound. While continuing with the momentum, RICOCHET is also excited to announce their follow-up release with "What Do I Know" (Eric Kupper Radio Remix).
"If you'd have told me in 1996 that we'd be breaking the Top 10 on the dance charts in 2025 with 'Daddy's Money,' I would have called you a liar...," shares Heath Wright of RICOCHET. "But here we are, and I am very proud of this project. Thanks to Encore Music Group for convincing me we should make this happen. It is always interesting to take that leap of faith and see where things go. I hope you like it!
