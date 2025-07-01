Sawyer Utah Shares 'Where Do U Go?' Video

(Press Here) Fast-rising singer, songwriter and producer Sawyer Utah has released
the official video for his recently released single "WHERE DO U GO?". The stunning visual was directed by Utah himself alongside his creative director Orchee Sorker.
Flashing between the neon lit streets of New York City and a vacant building in the remote desert that got repainted and reconstructed just days after shooting, the video serves as a chaotic visual representation of what it's like to catch feelings for someone. "WHERE DO U GO?" finds Utah wearing his heart on his sleeve with earnest lyrics that anyone who has ever had crush will relate to.
Featuring an irresistibly catchy hook and Utah's emotive vocals, the new track finds Utah asking the question we all ask ourselves - where do the people we are crushing on go after we leave them? "WHERE DO U GO?" was featured on iHeart's "Pop Pulse" playlist, as well as Apple Music's "New in Alternative" playlist, and comes on the heels of the release of frequent collaborator Zach Hood's latest single "Beautiful As You" which was co-written and produced by Sawyer Utah and featured on Spotify's "Chill Pop", "Folk Pop", and "All New Pop" playlists Utah's debut EP, WHEREVER U ARE, was released this past spring and fuses together western americana aesthetics with atmospheric indie pop.
Sawyer Utah Asks 'WHERE DO U GO?' With New Single
