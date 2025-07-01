Watch A Day To Remember's Brand New 'All My Friends' Video

() Following the runaway success of their surprise physical-first album, Big Ole Album Vol. 1, A Day To Remember are back with a brand new music video for their current, top 20 radio single "All My Friends".

Perfectly encapsulating the energy of the song, the new clip is an unfiltered, shot-shooting celebration of chaos and camaraderie featuring WWE superstar Seth Rollins and his flame thrower. Sound crazy? It is.

The "All My Friends" video drops viewers into the middle of a rowdy dive bar night with A Day To Remember and their friends - including Seth Rollins and Cody Quistad of Wage War. Complete with crowd surfing, shots flying and a signature world-conquering, sing-along chorus made for losing your voice to, it's reckless, it's fun and is perfectly representative of the kind of debauchery the song's energy deserves.

Now riding high off a hugely successful European run of headline shows and stellar festival performances, A Day To Remember will hit the road again this fall for a 36-date North American co-headline tour with fellow heavyweights, Yellowcard. The Maximum Fun Tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off September 5 in Cuyahoga Falls, OH and wraps November 22 in Corpus Christi, TX, hitting major cities including Toronto, Camden, Dallas, San Diego, Minneapolis, Atlanta, and San Diego.

