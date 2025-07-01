Watch Trevor Jackson's 'Overpriced' Video

(OOG) Trevor Jackson shares the official music video for "Overpriced," from his critically acclaimed album, It's Complicated. Set between the walls of a dimly lit recording studio, flashes of late-night piano sessions, and a lively house party, the "Overpriced" visual offers an intimate look into the layered emotions behind the track. Trevor is joined by collaborator Lil Twist, who appears alongside him in both the studio and party scenes.

The track itself is a smooth, unfiltered meditation on love, lust, and longing, with Trevor openly questioning why the woman he wants is settling for less. "I'm just tryna buy you sh*t that's overpriced / And show you what it means to life," he sings on the hook, balancing vulnerability with bravado in a way that has become signature to his storytelling.

"Overpriced" is part of Trevor's It's Complicated era, a 17-track album that dives into the complexities of modern relationships and how they can be emotionally tangled, sometimes toxic, and always layered. Known for his work across music, film, and television, Trevor continues to evolve as an artist unafraid to take creative risks. This latest release reflects his continued growth and willingness to explore the complexity of identity and emotional truth.

