Watch Trevor Jackson's 'Overpriced' Video

(OOG) Trevor Jackson shares the official music video for "Overpriced," from his critically acclaimed album, It's Complicated. Set between the walls of a dimly lit recording studio, flashes of late-night piano sessions, and a lively house party, the "Overpriced" visual offers an intimate look into the layered emotions behind the track. Trevor is joined by collaborator Lil Twist, who appears alongside him in both the studio and party scenes.
The track itself is a smooth, unfiltered meditation on love, lust, and longing, with Trevor openly questioning why the woman he wants is settling for less. "I'm just tryna buy you sh*t that's overpriced / And show you what it means to life," he sings on the hook, balancing vulnerability with bravado in a way that has become signature to his storytelling.
"Overpriced" is part of Trevor's It's Complicated era, a 17-track album that dives into the complexities of modern relationships and how they can be emotionally tangled, sometimes toxic, and always layered. Known for his work across music, film, and television, Trevor continues to evolve as an artist unafraid to take creative risks. This latest release reflects his continued growth and willingness to explore the complexity of identity and emotional truth.
Saxon's Biff Byford Undergoing Emergency Procedure- Tonight's Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan Outlaw Music Festival Stop Cancelled- more
Jason Aldean Heading Down Under Of Expanded Full Throttle World Tour- Dustin Lynch Celebrating July 4th With Club Set Remixes EP- Ryan Bingham- more
Men Without Hats Return With 'I Love The 80s'- BTS Returning With New Music And Tour Next Spring- Raekwon Announces New Album- more
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe
5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above
Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
Saxon's Biff Byford Undergoing Emergency Procedure
Tonight's Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan Outlaw Music Festival Stop Cancelled
Watch A Day To Remember's Brand New 'All My Friends' Video
John Fogerty Taking Over SiriusXM's Classic Vinyl All Week
Arcadea (feat. Mastodon's Brann Dailor) Preview 'The Exodus of Gravity'
Blues Traveler & Gin Blossoms Launching Summer Tour On July 4th
The Jesus and Mary Chain - Psychocandy 40th Anniversary Edition For Third Man Records Vault Release
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Reveal New Music Video