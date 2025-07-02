Billy Morrison & Ozzy Osbourne Share 'Gods of Rock N Roll - Stripped'

(OMG) Billy Morrison and Ozzy Osbourne released a stripped-down version of their epic track "Gods of Rock N Roll" on July 1st across all streaming platforms, with a special vinyl limited edition double A side that features both versions of the song available July 4th via TLG|ZOID, distributed by Virgin Music Group.
Earlier this year, the powerful orchestral version became a Top 10 Rock Radio hit, and now fans will experience the song in a whole new light with a stripped-down version that showcases Ozzy like never before.
Produced and reworked by Billy Morrison, this version removes the guitars and drums, and adds a bass track from Chris Chaney, allowing Ozzy's unmistakable vocals to take center stage. The track features Fred Coury's masterful orchestration and a hauntingly beautiful acoustic guitar solo by Steve Stevens (Billy Idol), bringing new emotional depth to the already iconic song.
Ozzy And Billy Morrison's 'Gods Of Rock N Roll' Getting Special Release
Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Duet With Paul McCartney
Filter's Richard Patrick Guests On New Episode Of 'INFLUENCED with Billy Morrison'
Ozzy Speaks About Final Concert and More
Lou Gramm To Rock Foreigner Tour and '4' Album Expanded- Sammy Hagar Reveals 2025 Birthday Bash Details- Black Sabbath- Van Halen- mgk- more
Jason Aldean Heading Down Under Of Expanded Full Throttle World Tour- Dustin Lynch Celebrating July 4th With Club Set Remixes EP- Ryan Bingham- more
Men Without Hats Return With 'I Love The 80s'- BTS Returning With New Music And Tour Next Spring- Raekwon Announces New Album- more
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe
5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above
Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
Lou Gramm To Rock Foreigner Tour and '4' Album Expanded For Deluxe Edition
mgk Unplugs For Sad Version Of 'Cliche'
Sammy Hagar Reveals 2025 Birthday Bash Details
Black Sabbath Awarded The Freedom Of The City Of Birmingham
Van Halen Stream 1995 UK Performance Of 'The Seventh Seal'
Oasis Expand '(What's The Story) Morning Glory?' For 30th Anniversary
Billy Morrison & Ozzy Osbourne Share 'Gods of Rock N Roll - Stripped'
Richard Ashcroft Releasing New Album 'Lovin' You' In October