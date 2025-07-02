Billy Morrison & Ozzy Osbourne Share 'Gods of Rock N Roll - Stripped'

(OMG) Billy Morrison and Ozzy Osbourne released a stripped-down version of their epic track "Gods of Rock N Roll" on July 1st across all streaming platforms, with a special vinyl limited edition double A side that features both versions of the song available July 4th via TLG|ZOID, distributed by Virgin Music Group.

Earlier this year, the powerful orchestral version became a Top 10 Rock Radio hit, and now fans will experience the song in a whole new light with a stripped-down version that showcases Ozzy like never before.

Produced and reworked by Billy Morrison, this version removes the guitars and drums, and adds a bass track from Chris Chaney, allowing Ozzy's unmistakable vocals to take center stage. The track features Fred Coury's masterful orchestration and a hauntingly beautiful acoustic guitar solo by Steve Stevens (Billy Idol), bringing new emotional depth to the already iconic song.

