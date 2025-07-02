Chase Rice Shares New Single 'Two Tone Trippin'

(EBM) Just in time for Independence Day cookouts and back-road getaways, Chase Rice delivers "Two Tone Trippin'"- a jangly, guitar-picking joyride that captures the heart of summer and the spirit of a classic American truck. Featuring fellow singer-songwriter Wyatt McCubbin, the nostalgic new single is available everywhere today as the first preview of new music to come later this year. Listen HERE.

A feel-good celebration of freedom, young love and the timeless charm of a two-tone pickup, "Two Tone Trippin'" takes a well-worn symbol of Country storytelling and revs it up with fresh detail and classic Country flair. Rice and McCubbin - who cowrote the song with producer Oscar Charles - trade verses like old friends swapping stories on the tailgate, with a toe-tapping arrangement and vivid, boots-on-the-dash imagery: Two tone trippin' / Third gear slippin' / Radiator hotter than a grease fire kitchen / Windshield wishing / Two tone, two tone, two tone trippin'

"Wyatt, Oscar and I were driving around Rollinsville, Colorado, and we kept noticing two-tone trucks everywhere. Oscar finally said, 'Man, this must be where two-tones go to die.' Then out of nowhere, he goes, 'We should write a song called 'Two Tone Trippin','" recalls Rice. "I had just bought a '72 two-tone Chevy, so I was all about it. I think we wrote the whole thing in about 45 minutes - no rules, not even a chorus. We just straight up had fun on this one. And everything you hear in the recording - the playing and the singing - was all one take."

McCubbin - known for penning songs for artists including Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Zach Top, Cody Johnson and more in addition to his own solo career - adds a soulful layer to the track introducing the next chapter in Rice's career, which promises to further expand his evolution as an artist. More new music is expected later this year, as Rice continues to lean into his roots and the unfiltered storytelling that earned 2024's independent release Go Down Singin' widespread critical praise.

American Songwriter celebrated the "introspective authenticity and Rice's dedication to change his career narrative from backward ball cap party guy to serious songwriter," noting that much of the new music "walks the line between traditional Country and Bluegrass," while Billboard notes it "leans toward rootsier, raw-rock driven sounds, trading party anthems for introspective lyrical themes.... as his voice conveys a crackling warmth of self-reflection and an easy-going comfortableness."

"Rice's knack for a good melody is still well intact," adds Rolling Stone, "but this time it's used to tell a good story, not fit into a radio algorithm... [Rice] has stopped worrying about where the songs will land, and realized that the best art exists not by trying to get a bloated Number One, nor by trying to adhere to some purist outlaw notion, either. It's the organic sweet spot in the middle."

