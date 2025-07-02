Foo Fighters Mark 30th Anniversary With New Track 'Today's Song'

(NLM) Foo Fighters mark the 30th anniversary of the band's classic 1995 debut with the opening salvo of its next chapter: "Today's Song," the first taste of new Foo Fighters music since 2023's universally acclaimed But Here We Are, is now available across digital platforms.
An indelible anthem in the time-honored Foo Fighters tradition, "Today's Song" bristles with unbridled optimism from its subtle melodic intro through the peaks of its soaring crescendos. With lyrical themes of personal evolution and perseverance in the face of life's uncertainty and the passage of time, "Today's Song" is nothing short of a three-minute-fifteen-second epic.
In a note to fans that posted today, Dave Grohl wrote, "Over the years, we've had moments of unbridled joy, and moments of devastating heartbreak. Moments of beautiful victory, and moments of painful defeat. We have mended broken bones and broken hearts. But we have followed this road together, with each other, for each other, no matter what. Because in life, you just can't go it alone.
It should go without saying that without the boundless energy of William Goldsmith, the seasoned wisdom of Franz Stahl, and the thunderous wizardry of Josh Freese, this story would be incomplete, so we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the time, music, and memories that we shared with each of them over the years. Thank you, gentlemen.
And... Taylor. Your name is spoken every day, sometimes with tears, sometimes with a smile, but you are still in everything we do, everywhere we go, forever. The enormity of your beautiful soul is only rivaled by the infinite longing we feel in your absence. We all miss you beyond words. Foo Fighters will forever include Taylor Hawkins in every note that we play, until we do finally reach our destination."
Chevy Metal Expand Summer Headline Tour
Chevy Metal Launching U.S. Summer Tour
Dave Grohl To Rock Saturday Night Live's SNL50 Concert
Foo Fighters New Track 'Today's Song'- Lou Gramm To Rock Foreigner Tour and '4' Album Expanded- Sammy Hagar 2025 Birthday Bash- Black Sabbath- Van Halen- more
Jason Aldean Heading Down Under Of Expanded Full Throttle World Tour- Dustin Lynch Celebrating July 4th With Club Set Remixes EP- Ryan Bingham- more
Men Without Hats Return With 'I Love The 80s'- BTS Returning With New Music And Tour Next Spring- Raekwon Announces New Album- more
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe
5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above
Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
Foo Fighters Mark 30th Anniversary With New Track 'Today's Song'
Tom Petty Limited Edition 'Wildflowers' Book Coming
Vicious Rumors 'Crack The Sky In Half' With New Video
Lou Gramm To Rock Foreigner Tour and '4' Album Expanded For Deluxe Edition
mgk Unplugs For Sad Version Of 'Cliche'
Sammy Hagar Reveals 2025 Birthday Bash Details
Black Sabbath Awarded The Freedom Of The City Of Birmingham
Van Halen Stream 1995 UK Performance Of 'The Seventh Seal'