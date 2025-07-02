mgk Unplugs For Sad Version Of 'Cliche'

(ICLG) mgk releases an alternative version of his current summer single "cliche." Offering fans an acoustic rendition, cliche (sad version)" is candid and intimate. With recent performances at Nickelodeon's Kid's Choice Awards and Today Citi Concert Series, mgk is full steam ahead for the release his new album lost americana available everywhere on August 8

No stranger to reimagined acoustic classics, mgk has been building anticipation with a series of reimagined covers, including the Goo Goo Dolls' classic "Iris," Juice WRLD's "Empty Out Your Pockets," and Green Day's iconic "Boulevard of Broken Dreams." Each rendition offered a glimpse into his evolving artistry and emotional depth. mgk also recently headlined the 30th Anniversary of Vans Warped Tour in Washington, DC and will also be headlining the Orlando, FL date in November.

The renowned superstar eclipsed genre expectations by releasing the widely acclaimed album Tickets to My Downfall in 2020. The platinum album topped the Billboard 200 and became his first No. 1 effort. The album landed 18 tracks on the Hot Rock Songs chart. Platinum singles, "bloody valentine" and "my ex's best friend," both went No. 1 at Alternative. His follow-up album, mainstream sellout, became his second album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was nominated for a Grammy Award for "Best Rock Album".

Related Stories

mgk Announces New Album lost americana

mgk Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of 'Cliche' Video

mgk Delivers 'Cliche' Video

mgk Recruits Avenged Sevenfold and Bring Me The Horizon Stars For Dingo Tribute

News > mgk