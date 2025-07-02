Nicki Bluhm Shares 'Cumberland Banks' To Announce New Album

(MPG) Nicki Bluhm has announced her eighth studio album Rancho Deluxe, due out October 3. A musical patchwork quilt that captures Nashville's collaborative spirit, Rancho Deluxe finds Bluhm reflecting on well-earned lessons from nearly two decades in the music business.

Along with the announcement, Bluhm shares her infectious new single "Cumberland Banks." Laced with banjo (played by Mumford & Sons' Matt Mennefee) and dobro (played by Greensky Bluegrass' Anders Beck), it's a nod to her new home down South inspired by her time touring with the celebrated bluegrass group The Infamous Stringdusters.

Bluhm on the new song: "Canoeing down the Cumberland River was a favorite pastime of ours, until the day we found ourselves huddled under a bridge fearing for our lives in the midst of a Tennessee thunderstorm. This song is that story told in the form of a late-night summertime John Hartford and Roger Miller pick-along."

Recorded as live takes over just five days, Rancho Deluxe takes its name from the Nashville home studio that Bluhm assembled with her co-writer, producer and partner Jesse Noah Wilson. Joined by first-rate musicians Kai Welch (Kacey Musgraves), Jess Nolan (Jenny Lewis) and Cameron Neal (Elle King, Shakey Graves), together they pulled from a swirl of influences, including folk-rock, western psychedelia and '60s West Coast soul music. The end result features songs that are rooted in resilience, relaxation and the relationships she's built with like-minded collaborators.

"This is a harvest record," shares Bluhm. "It's a collection of the fruits of my labor. I've taken all these life lessons and experiences, and I've learned from them. Jesse and I have an amazing arsenal of friends and family that we recruited to play on the record, and that interplay lends itself to a freedom in the studio. We were focused on catching the moment, being in the room together, and experiencing something communally."

Rancho Deluxe follows Bluhm's 2023 Cher tribute album, The Beat Goes On, and her 2022 original LP Avondale Drive which was met with acclaim from Relix, PopMatters, The Bluegrass Situation and Americana UK who raved, "Nicki Bluhm might have invented a whole new genre of music with her latest solo album."

Over the years the San Francisco native has toured with the likes of Phil Lesh and Bob Weir, sharing the stage with the same icons who have helped inspire her trademark mix of rock, California country and hippie soul. Full of that independent spirit, Rancho Deluxe ultimately shows that Bluhm couldn't be any less interested in the rat race of the music industry these days. Instead, she's doubling down on what - and who - she really loves. "I'm growing, I'm reflecting, and I'm recalibrating," she says. "I'm forging ahead in a new way, but doing it on my own terms this time."

Bluhm is currently on the road this summer including a stop in San Francisco on July 31 for The Heart of Town, a special three-night concert series celebrating the Grateful Dead's 60th anniversary. In September, Bluhm will be performing at AmericanaFest in Nashville

