Oasis Expand '(What's The Story) Morning Glory?' For 30th Anniversary

(PP) Oasis have today announced details of deluxe formats of (What's The Story) Morning Glory? to celebrate the era-defining album's landmark 30-year anniversary. It will feature new unplugged versions of five classic recordings "Cast No Shadow," "Morning Glory," "Wonderwall," "Acquiesce" and "Champagne Supernova." To be released on October 3rd on Big Brother Recordings, (What's The Story) Morning Glory? (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) is available for pre-order here on limited edition 2CD and 3LP formats as well as digital formats to pre-save. This special anniversary format follows last summer's release of the 30th Anniversary Edition of Definitely Maybe, which reached number 1 in the Official UK Album Chart for the second time in that album's history.

The new unplugged versions were produced and mixed by Noel Gallagher and Callum Marinho from the original master recordings at Noel's studio, Lone Star Sound, in London. The new interpretation of "Acquiesce" is revealed today - listen here and watch the visualizer here.

The deluxe album features new artwork shot by original sleeve designer Brian Cannon and new sleeve notes. Exclusive colored vinyl formats will be available, including Amazon Exclusive "Wonderwall" inspired sepia marble 3LP and official store exclusive "Acquiesce" inspired neon orange 3LP. All formats will include the 2014 remastered version of the album alongside the new bonus versions.

(What's The Story) Morning Glory? stands out as one of the all-time era-defining great rock albums. Oasis' second album was first released on October 2nd, 1995, on Creation Records and propelled the band to worldwide success. Following just 14 months after their stunning debut Definitely Maybe, which is widely regarded as one of the most influential debut albums, (What's The Story) Morning Glory? was hugely successful and awarded Best British Album at the 1996 BRIT Awards.

Number one albums followed internationally, and (What's The Story) Morning Glory? has now sold an excess of a staggering 22 million copies globally, including over 5.5 million in the United States, and is the UK's third biggest selling studio album of all time. The album was also announced by National Album Day as the Official Most Streamed Album of the '90s, with Definitely Maybe as second.

Today's announcement comes as Oasis commence the most sought-after tour on the planet this year with their Live '25 tour. Unprecedented demand for tickets further underlines the ever-growing appeal of their music, with fans from 158 different countries applying for tickets to the UK shows when they went on sale last summer. As the dates have drawn nearer, the excitement has continued to reach fever pitch. The global tour commences at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Friday, before heading to Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin in the UK, and then continuing worldwide. Full dates below.

To celebrate the tour, Big Brother Recordings have launched the Oasis Live '25 Map Experience - an official digital companion for fans across the world. Built with Google Maps Platform and developed in partnership with Modern English, the Live '25 Map Experience is an immersive and interactive location-based platform that brings the band's legacy to life across all cities of the tour.

Fans can explore each tour stop through curated hotspots including landmarks tied to the band's history, from legendary local music venues they've played at to iconic bars, plus official merch outlets. The platform also unlocks exclusive digital content leveraging real-time geo-locations, accessible when fans are physically present in the host cities. Interactive features include AR experiences with exclusive content offered throughout the tour.

Fans are also invited to capture their journey and share their excitement using YouTube Shorts, with the chance to have their videos featured directly on the Live '25 Map Experience and the official Oasis YouTube Channel - turning their memories into part of the tour's living digital archive.

The web app is available at live25.oasisinet.com and will accompany Oasis fans throughout the landmark Live '25 tour.

(What's The Story) Morning Glory? Tracklist:

1. Hello

2. Roll With It

3. Wonderwall

4. Don't Look Back In Anger

5. Hey Now!

6. [Untitled]

7. Some Might Say

8. Cast No Shadow

9. She's Electric

10. Morning Glory

11. [Untitled]

12. Champagne Supernova

Additional Tracks:

1. Cast No Shadow (Unplugged)

2. Morning Glory (Unplugged)

3. Wonderwall (Unplugged)

4. Acquiesce (Unplugged)

5. Champagne Supernova (Unplugged)

Oasis Live '25 Tour Dates

JULY 2025

4th - Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium

5th - Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium

11th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park

12th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park

16th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park

19th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park

20th - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park

25th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium

26th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium

30th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium

AUGUST 2025

2nd - London, UK - Wembley Stadium

3rd - London, UK - Wembley Stadium

8th - Edinburgh, UK - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

9th - Edinburgh, UK - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

12th - Edinburgh, UK - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

16th - Dublin, IE - Croke Park

17th - Dublin, IE - Croke Park

24th - Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium

25th - Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium

28th - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

31st - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

SEPTEMBER 2025

1st - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

6th - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl Stadium

7th - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl Stadium

12th - Mexico City, MX - Estadio GNP Seguros

13th - Mexico City, MX - Estadio GNP Seguros

27th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium

28th - London, UK - Wembley Stadium

OCTOBER 2025

21st - Seoul, South Korea - Goyang Stadium

25th - Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo Dome

26th - Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo Dome

31st - Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium

NOVEMBER 2025

1st - Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium

4th - Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium

7th - Sydney, Australia - Accor Stadium

8th - Sydney, Australia - Accor Stadium

15th - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Estadio River Plate

16th - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Estadio River Plate

19th - Santiago, Chile - Estadio Nacional

22nd - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Estádio MorumBIS

23rd - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Estádio MorumBIS

