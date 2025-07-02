Pierce The Veil's 'A Flair For The Dramatic' Gets Special Vinyl Reissues

(CCM) Equal Vision Records has launched a vinyl re-press of A Flair For The Dramatic, the debut album from acclaimed American rock band Pierce The Veil.

Produced and mixed by Vic Fuentes and Casey Bates and originally released in 2007, the brand new re-press of A Flair For The Dramatic is being limited to 1000 units on black vinyl, 500 on twister, and 500 on yellow/brown marble LP.

These three new variants are now available through the Equal Vision Records Store here. See the A Flair For The Dramatic track listing below:

Chemical Kids and Mechanical Brides

Currents Convulsive

Yeah Boy And Doll Face

I'd Rather Die Than Be Famous

The Cheap Bouquet

Falling Asleep On A Stranger

She Sings In The Morning

The Balcony Scene

Drella

Diamonds and Why Men Buy Them

Wonderless

