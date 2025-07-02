Pierce The Veil's 'A Flair For The Dramatic' Gets Special Vinyl Reissues

(CCM) Equal Vision Records has launched a vinyl re-press of A Flair For The Dramatic, the debut album from acclaimed American rock band Pierce The Veil.
Produced and mixed by Vic Fuentes and Casey Bates and originally released in 2007, the brand new re-press of A Flair For The Dramatic is being limited to 1000 units on black vinyl, 500 on twister, and 500 on yellow/brown marble LP.
These three new variants are now available through the Equal Vision Records Store here. See the A Flair For The Dramatic track listing below:
Chemical Kids and Mechanical Brides
Currents Convulsive
Yeah Boy And Doll Face
I'd Rather Die Than Be Famous
The Cheap Bouquet
Falling Asleep On A Stranger
She Sings In The Morning
The Balcony Scene
Drella
Diamonds and Why Men Buy Them
Wonderless
Pierce the Veil Expand North American Tour
Pierce The Veil Ink Deal With Kobalt
Pierce The Veil To Travel The World With I Can't Hear You Tour
Pierce The Veil and chloe moriondo Release '12 Fractures' Video
Lou Gramm To Rock Foreigner Tour and '4' Album Expanded- Sammy Hagar Reveals 2025 Birthday Bash Details- Black Sabbath- Van Halen- mgk- more
Jason Aldean Heading Down Under Of Expanded Full Throttle World Tour- Dustin Lynch Celebrating July 4th With Club Set Remixes EP- Ryan Bingham- more
Men Without Hats Return With 'I Love The 80s'- BTS Returning With New Music And Tour Next Spring- Raekwon Announces New Album- more
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe
5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above
Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
Lou Gramm To Rock Foreigner Tour and '4' Album Expanded For Deluxe Edition
mgk Unplugs For Sad Version Of 'Cliche'
Sammy Hagar Reveals 2025 Birthday Bash Details
Black Sabbath Awarded The Freedom Of The City Of Birmingham
Van Halen Stream 1995 UK Performance Of 'The Seventh Seal'
Oasis Expand '(What's The Story) Morning Glory?' For 30th Anniversary
Billy Morrison & Ozzy Osbourne Share 'Gods of Rock N Roll - Stripped'
Richard Ashcroft Releasing New Album 'Lovin' You' In October