Richard Ashcroft Releasing New Album 'Lovin' You' In October

(Orienteer) Ahead of joining Oasis as a special guest on their EU/UK tour, Richard Ashcroft announces his forthcoming new album Lovin' You due October 3rd. The announcement follows his most recent offering "Lover," which interpolates Joan Armatrading's classic "Love And Affection," and finds Richard at the peak of his powers.

Not only did "Lover" earn the praise of the legendary songwriter herself, who said, "I love how [Richard] used my song and I love his song," but it also sets the standard for an album that will encapsulate the many facets of his sound. Co-produced with Chris Potter and Emre Ramazanoglu, with additional production credits from Mirwais of Madonna fame on the album track "I'm A Rebel," he dives into his classic string-soaked acoustic balladry and anthemic indie-rock, through to flashes of Americana and soul. Its themes are intimate and personal, dominated by love, romance and affecting messages of support for those struggling with life's challenges.

Alongside a digital release, the album will be available for purchase in the form of a standard black and exclusive vinyl variants on his official store, Amazon UK and select independent stores.

A two-time Ivor Novello Award winner (Songwriter of the Year and Outstanding Contribution To British Music), Richard Ashcroft has become one of the most accomplished and influential songwriters around over the course of a career that spans three decades. His first chapter with The Verve reached a remarkable peak with Urban Hymns, a hit-laden set ("Bitter Sweet Symphony," "The Drugs Don't Work," "Lucky Man," "Sonnet") which is one of the biggest selling albums in UK history with 11 x Platinum certifications. The band achieved a second #1 album with Forth and won three BRIT Awards.

His solo career continued that acclaim with his debut Alone With Everybody shooting to #1 and all five subsequent studio albums landing between #2 and #5. Between The Verve and his solo work, he has achieved three UK #1 albums and another five Top 10 records, plus a #1 single and five Top 10 hits.

He now prepares to join the Gallagher brothers on their highly anticipated tour this Friday, a nod to both Richard Ashcroft and Oasis' mutual admiration that dates back to touring together before Oasis first broke through. Noel dedicated "Cast No Shadow" from (What's the Story) Morning Glory? to Richard, before Richard provided backing vocals on All Around The World from 1997's Be Here Now. In 2021 Liam featured on a reworked version of Richard's "C'mon People (We're Making It Now)."

Pre-order / save Lovin' You above and see full live dates below.

Upcoming Live Dates

* = headline show

7/4 - Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium SOLD OUT

7/5 - Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium SOLD OUT

7/11 - Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park SOLD OUT

7/12 - Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park SOLD OUT

7/16 - Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park SOLD OUT

7/19 - Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park SOLD OUT

7/20 - Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park SOLD OUT

7/25 - London, UK @ Wembley Stadium SOLD OUT

7/26 - London, UK @ Wembley Stadium SOLD OUT

7/30 - London, UK @ Wembley Stadium SOLD OUT

8/2 - London, UK @ Wembley Stadium SOLD OUT

8/3 - London, UK @ Wembley Stadium SOLD OUT

8/8 - Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium SOLD OUT

8/9 - Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium SOLD OUT

8/12 - Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium SOLD OUT

8/16 - Dublin, IRE @ Croke Park SOLD OUT

8/17 - Dublin, IRE @ Croke Park SOLD OUT

8/23 - Cornwall, UK @ Live at Scorrier House*

9/27 - London, Uk @ Wembley House SOLD OUT

9/28 - London, UK @ Wembley House SOLD OUT

