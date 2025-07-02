Tom Petty Limited Edition 'Wildflowers' Book Coming

(Republic) Created in collaboration with the Tom Petty Estate, Genesis Publications presents Wildflowers, a landmark publication celebrating the creation of one of Tom Petty's most beloved and enduring albums. Limited to just 1,500 numbered copies worldwide, every copy is signed by Heartbreakers Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench. Published in the year of Tom Petty's 75th birthday, Wildflowers invites readers into the studio, the songwriting process, and the mind of an artist at the peak of his creative powers.

Wildflowers features a rich collection of rare and previously unseen images. Photographer Robert Sebree, who was present throughout the sessions, captures the creative energy of the studio environment. His work is complemented by film stills from Martyn Atkins, taken during his time documenting the making of the album, and photography by Mark Seliger, who shot Tom Petty for his Rolling Stone cover shoot that accompanied the album's release. Together, these images offer an intimate portrait of an artist deeply immersed in the act of creation.

The collection includes rare ephemera from the Petty archives-much of it previously unpublished-and brings together, for the first time in one volume, handwritten lyric sheets, setlists, guitar notes, recording track sheets, and studio documentation, many shown in facsimile. This material is complemented by newly commissioned photography of Tom Petty's personal items from the era, including his Gibson Firebird Sunburst, Blonde 'Toru' Telecaster, Martin D-41, and the iconic Gibson SJ-200 Acoustic built for him during the Wildflowers sessions. Wardrobe pieces from the 'You Don't Know How It Feels' music video and his Rolling Stone magazine cover shoot are also featured, along with much more-all photographed at the Clubhouse, the recording studio that served as the creative base for the making of Wildflowers.

At the heart of Wildflowers lies a deeply immersive manuscript, drawn from the original transcripts of the acclaimed documentary movie Somewhere You Feel Free. Presented for the first time in print, Wildflowers collates uncut interviews, extended commentary, and newly added reflections that together paint an intimate and revealing portrait of Tom Petty at a profoundly transformative moment in his life and career.

In addition to Tom Petty's own words, the book features contributions from those who were in the room with him during the making of Wildflowers-Mike Campbell, George Drakoulias, Steve Ferrone, Adria Petty, Rick Rubin, Benmont Tench, and Alan 'Bugs' Weidel.

Spanning 240 pages, this extensive and revealing commentary offers a rare first-person account of Tom Petty's emotional and creative journey. From writing and pre-production to recording with producer Rick Rubin and Heartbreakers bandmates Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench, this is the definitive chronicle of one of the most revered albums in modern music.

Wildflowers is published in a limited edition of only 1,500 numbered copies worldwide, each hand signed by Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench.

Numbered 1 to 350, the Deluxe copies are quarter-bound in red vegan leather, featuring a debossed Wildflowers emblem and spine lettering. The padded cloth cover features an inset photograph of Tom Petty during the Wildflowers recording sessions, with foil-stamped lettering, and gold page edging. The limited edition is presented in a red clamshell box, die-stamped with the Wildflowers emblem and finished with white and gold foiling. The interior lining is screen-printed with a design based on the grill cloth of Tom Petty's VOX amp.

Three art prints are additionally included: a reproduction of the original Dogs With Wings sketch, a photographic print of Tom's Martin D41 guitar and jacket, pictured at the Clubhouse, and a specially created collage of film stills shot during the album's recording, exclusive to the Deluxe copies. The prints are individually numbered, stamped, and are suitable for framing (size: 203mm x 254mm / 8" x 10").

Finally, exclusive to the Deluxe copies, is an enamel pin badge, similar to a badge of Elvis Presley that Tom Petty wore at this time, as well as a Dogs With Wings bandana.

Numbered 351 to 1,500, the Collector copies are quarter-bound in red vegan leather, featuring a debossed Wildflowers emblem and spine lettering. The cover is screen-printed with a photograph of Tom Petty taken during the Wildflowers recording sessions, with foil-stamped lettering, and gold page edging. The limited edition is presented in a red clamshell box, die-stamped with the Wildflowers emblem and finished with white and gold foiling. The interior lining is screen-printed with a design based on the grill cloth of Tom Petty's VOX amp.

Two art prints are additionally included: a reproduction of the original Dogs With Wings sketch, and a photographic print of Tom's Martin D41 guitar and jacket, pictured at the Clubhouse. The prints are individually numbered, stamped, and are suitable for framing (size: 203mm x 254mm / 8" x 10").

Both edition includes exact replicas of the following items from the Tom Petty archives: a Wildflowers guitar sticker, as featured on Tom Petty's 'Torucaster', three guitar picks, and one satin and one laminate pass from the Dogs With Wings tour. Pre-order here

