Vicious Rumors 'Crack The Sky In Half' With New Video

07-02-2025
Vicious Rumors 'Crack The Sky In Half' With New Video

(ASPR) Vicious Rumors unveiled the latest single from their upcoming new album The Devil's Asylum. Titled "Crack The Sky In Half," the track arrives alongside an official music video.

Band founder Geoff Thorpe had this to say about the brand new track, "'Crack The Sky...' is a veritable anthem about never giving up and enjoying life to the fullest."

The Devil's Asylum will be released on August 29 worldwide (except Japan) through SPV/Steamhammer as CD digipak, LP version, download, and streaming.

