Warkings And Dr. Dead Unleash 'Hangman's Night' Video

(Napalm Records) Power metal warriors Warkings descend into the shadows with their final anthem from their upcoming album, Armageddon, out this Friday via Napalm Records! The haunting new track, "Hangman's Night", features Dr. Dead of rising horror metal act Dominum and marks a dramatic turn into the shadows.

"Hangman's Night" tells the haunting tale of once-mighty Templar knights, betrayed and condemned as heretics. Beneath the glow of a blood-red moon, the unit awaits the gallows-not with fear, but with unyielding brotherhood and grim resolve. Underlined by sharp guitar riffs cut through thunderous drums, relentless rhythms, and empowering gothic flair, the song drags listeners into the final stand of the fallen-will they fight for glory, or embrace the noose?

Make sure not to miss Warkings bringing their epic new music to European stages during the 2026 co-headline Pirates & Kings tour with label mates Visions of Atlantis! The band is currently storming through Europe on their ongoing tour, which includes a very special release show in Aschaffenburg, Germany on July 5 with Hammer King!

Check out the official music video for "Hangman´s Night" and prepare for the doom bell - your final hour has come! The Crusader comments: "Betrayed, outnumbered, but never broken - the Templars stood until the end."

