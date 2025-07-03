41 Team Up With A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie For 'Naked' Video

(Republic) New York's hottest stars 41 and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie turn up the energy in the explosive new music video for their summer single "Naked," out now via Rite Or Wrong KVH Entertainment/Republic Records.
The visual matches the track's heat, capturing the young kings of NYC partying across multiple venues-from a gritty warehouse rooftop to a neon-lit strip club. Surrounded by beautiful women, flashing lights, and nonstop vibes, it's the ultimate night out, 41-style. The video feels like a fast-paced dream of city nights and summer highs, with every frame pulsing with youthful charisma and a raw edge that defines New York's next-gen sound.
"Naked" marks the very first collaboration between these two East Coast powerhouses, uniting Brooklyn and The Bronx in the process. As thunder cracks and a slow-drip beat creeps in, "Naked" oozes with late-night allure. Over thick bass and house-tinged production, Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, and TaTa go bar for bar with hypnotic precision, trading slick one-liners like secret confessions on the dancefloor. A Boogie floats in with an irresistible hook that lingers like perfume in the air-"Please don't call me your favorite, she don't wanna be saved." It's moody, magnetic, and made for summer nights that blur into morning.
Recently, the group just headlined Hot 97's Summer Jam at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, joining a stacked bill alongside A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Gunna, GloRilla, and more.
At the top of the year, 41 addressed the game with "Presidential." Fans immediately embraced the track, leading to over 10 million streams and counting. Complex christened them "reliable hitmakers," proceeding to proclaim, "The success of these songs highlights the chemistry among the trio." HotNewHipHop marveled, "The meteoric rise of 41 has been nothing short of extraordinary."
Right now, the trio are hard at work on their mega-anticipated full-length debut album-coming soon.
There is a lot more to come from 41, stay tuned!
Nine Inch Nails Kick Off Global Peel It Back Tour
41's TaTa Teams With 24MMY For 'No Love'
Sum 41 Say Goodbye With 'Radio Since' Video
Motley Crue Celebrated 'Shout At The Devil' Top 20 Anniversary (2024 In Review)
Scorpions Recording Home Town Show For 60th Anniversary Live Album- Robert Plant Guests On Paul Weller's New Track 'Clive's Song'- Black Sabbath- more
Lee Brice Teams With The Traler Park For 'Said No Country Boy Ever'- Chas Collins Celebrating July 4th With 'No Place I'd Rather Be'- Jason Aldean- more
De La Soul Get Animated Foir 'Rock Co.Kane Flow' Video- 41 Team Up With A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie For 'Naked' Video- more
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe
5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above
Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
Scorpions Recording Home Town Show For 60th Anniversary Live Album
Robert Plant Guests On Paul Weller's New Track 'Clive's Song'
Gibson To Honor Black Sabbath At Historic 'Back to the Beginning' Reunion Event
Spiritbox To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live
Yungblud Scores His Third No. 1 UK Album With 'IDOLS'
Watch Bruce Dickinson's 'Gods Of War' Lyric Video
Giant Stream 'It's Not Right' Lyric Video
FM Announce New Album With 'Living on the Run'