41 Team Up With A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie For 'Naked' Video

(Republic) New York's hottest stars 41 and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie turn up the energy in the explosive new music video for their summer single "Naked," out now via Rite Or Wrong KVH Entertainment/Republic Records.

The visual matches the track's heat, capturing the young kings of NYC partying across multiple venues-from a gritty warehouse rooftop to a neon-lit strip club. Surrounded by beautiful women, flashing lights, and nonstop vibes, it's the ultimate night out, 41-style. The video feels like a fast-paced dream of city nights and summer highs, with every frame pulsing with youthful charisma and a raw edge that defines New York's next-gen sound.

"Naked" marks the very first collaboration between these two East Coast powerhouses, uniting Brooklyn and The Bronx in the process. As thunder cracks and a slow-drip beat creeps in, "Naked" oozes with late-night allure. Over thick bass and house-tinged production, Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, and TaTa go bar for bar with hypnotic precision, trading slick one-liners like secret confessions on the dancefloor. A Boogie floats in with an irresistible hook that lingers like perfume in the air-"Please don't call me your favorite, she don't wanna be saved." It's moody, magnetic, and made for summer nights that blur into morning.

Recently, the group just headlined Hot 97's Summer Jam at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, joining a stacked bill alongside A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Gunna, GloRilla, and more.

At the top of the year, 41 addressed the game with "Presidential." Fans immediately embraced the track, leading to over 10 million streams and counting. Complex christened them "reliable hitmakers," proceeding to proclaim, "The success of these songs highlights the chemistry among the trio." HotNewHipHop marveled, "The meteoric rise of 41 has been nothing short of extraordinary."

Right now, the trio are hard at work on their mega-anticipated full-length debut album-coming soon.

There is a lot more to come from 41, stay tuned!

Related Stories

Nine Inch Nails Kick Off Global Peel It Back Tour

41's TaTa Teams With 24MMY For 'No Love'

Sum 41 Say Goodbye With 'Radio Since' Video

Motley Crue Celebrated 'Shout At The Devil' Top 20 Anniversary (2024 In Review)

News > 41