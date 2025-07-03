America Expands 'Hearts' Album For 50th Anniversary

(MPG) Omnivore Recordings announced the 50th anniversary expanded edition of Hearts, America's fifth album for Warner Bros. Records and second with legendary producer Sir George Martin, out on August 8.

1975 was a watershed year for the band having established themselves as true hitmakers. Their previous album Holiday (and first with Martin) delivered two Top 5 hits ("Tin Man" and "Lonely People") and the follow-up Hearts did not disappoint with three Top 40s including the summer favorite, "Sister Golden Hair," the band's first #1 since their debut album's "A Horse With No Name" in 1972.

Working with Martin proved essential for the band's creative growth with all three members (Beckley, Bunnell and Dan Peek) contributing strong material; each charting hit singles. As Beckley would reminisce in a new interview for this album's notes, "we learned an immense amount from them (Martin and famed Beatles engineer Geoff Emerick) that we applied the minute we started on Hearts."

Omnivore's expanded edition celebrating the 50th anniversary of this Top 5 charting, Gold-certified album includes six bonus tracks with five previously unissued alternate versions. Experience the beautiful harmonies on the vocal and string mix of "Daisy Jane," an alternate acoustic mix of the plaintive "Old Virginia," plus the CD debut of the Spanish language version of "Sister Golden Hair" ("Con Tu Pelo Tan Dorado").

As Gerry Buckley said "Hearts was built to last" and is still as fresh and engaging as ever!

Related Stories

Singled Out: Keddies Resort's Fireworks

Josh Turner Tapped For Star-Studded 'A Capitol Fourth' Celebration

Pierce The Veil's 'A Flair For The Dramatic' Gets Special Vinyl Reissues

John Fogerty Taking Over SiriusXM's Classic Vinyl All Week

News > America