Charley Crockett Shares New Song 'Crucified Son'

(IR) Charley Crockett shares a brand new single entitled "Crucified Son" out now via Island Records. It heralds the arrival of his second album of 2025, Dollar A Day, on August 8.
"Crucified Son" has all the makings of another staple "Gulf & Western" anthem from Crockett. A buttery guitar lead flows over the tambourine beat and settles into an easy groove as he makes a bold proclamation on the hook, "Crucified son, I was born the lucky one...they can't tell me what I've done, I'm a crucified son."
For Dollar A Day, he once again joined forces with creative kindred spirit and GRAMMY Award-winning co-producer Shooter Jennings. The new LP also marks the second installment in The Sagebrush Trilogy, coming just five months after Lonesome Drifter-part one of the trilogy.
A truly singular artist who refracts various strains of American music through his incomparable prism, Dollar A Day may very well be the apex of his signature "Gulf & Western" sound to date. Like its predecessor Lonesome Drifter, Dollar A Day was recorded at the fabled Sunset Sound Studio 3 in Hollywood, CA, with Crockett and Jennings once again helming the proceedings.
Leon Bridges and Charley Crockett Team For The Crooner & The Cowboy Tour
