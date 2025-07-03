Chas Collins Celebrating July 4th With 'No Place I'd Rather Be'

(2911) Country artist Chas Collins celebrates faith, freedom, and patriotism in his powerful new single, "No Place I'd Rather Be", a heartfelt tribute to the American spirit and the land that shaped him.
As the nation gears up for Independence Day, Collins' latest release is striking a chord with country music fans across the country and making waves online - the official music video is now featured in the voting block for Taste of Country's Top 10 Country Music Videos for the week of June 28.
Anchored in soaring vocals, modern country instrumentation, and a timeless message of gratitude and grit, "No Place I'd Rather Be" captures the heart of small-town America and the values that define it - God, country, and community. Whether it's played on back porches, radios at the lake, or firework-filled Fourth of July celebrations, the single is already becoming an anthem for summer patriotism.
