DDG Delivers 'That's My Ball'

(TFG) Following his viral Twitch "HIT-A-THON" and brand-new album blame the chat, multi-platinum hip hop star DDG delivers his latest anthem "That's My Ball" today.

Tailor made for the summer, the song has been viral even before an official release. DDG has been teasing fans with clips from the track on TikTok for the past week, and fans have been clamoring for him to officially release it. The song's refrain ("that's my ball"), a catch phrase for someone's love interest, has become a popular saying after DDG coined the term during Streamer University. It even has been widely used on the new season of Love Island USA, highlighting it's virality.

"That's My Ball" is the latest hit from the prolific hip hop artist. DDG delivered his album blame the chat this May on the heels of his unprecedented Twitch "HIT-A-THON." While DDG has always held a strong relationship with his fans via the powers of the internet and social media, he took things to a whole new level this spring, planting his flag firmly at the forefront of a vanguard of artists. Dubbed "one of the most powerful streamers in Hip-Hop" by Complex, DDG took things into the stratosphere when he livestreamed the album creation process over the course of seven days on his Twitch channel (here). During the livestream, where he was live 24 hours per day while he worked on the new body of work, he brought fans in on the process of creating an album via the power of Twitch chat, workshopping his art with him. It saw producers and guest artists come by to write and record, as well as collaborate with DDG in real-time, truly laying a blueprint for a new way of creating art. Fans gave feedback on lyrics, beat choices, and more, and saw a full 360 view of a week in the life of an artist completing an album- even doing media interviews and content while live, and culminated in him being the #1 live channel in the world on Twitch by the end, and reached a milestone subscription number. Highlighting his innovation, artists who came to record with him included Ty Dolla $ign, Rich the Kid, BIA, DaBaby, Wiz Khalifa, and more. The album includes the fan-favorite viral track "pink dreads," which jump started the journey to the release of blame the chat.

Over the last several years, DDG has vaulted to the upper echelon of the culture. With over a billion and a half streams across his catalogue, the artist has achieved RIAA certifications for several hits - including "I'm Geekin" (gold), "Arguments" (gold), "Hood Melody" (gold) and break-out smash "Moonwalking In Calabasas" (double platinum). His status has been cemented by covering the coveted XXL Freshman Class issue and being named to Forbes 30 Under 30 for music.

