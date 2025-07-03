De La Soul Get Animated Foir 'Rock Co.Kane Flow' Video

(Jensen) Platinum-selling, GRAMMY Award-winning hip-hop icons

De La Soul today release the brand-new visual for "Rock Co.Kane Flow" catapulting viewers into a bold, otherworldly universe where lyrical warfare meets sci-fi action.

In this reimagined, animated world, created by Matt Hutchings of Matt Hutchings Films, De La Soul members Posdnuos, Maseo, Trugoy The Dove and MF DOOM take on the roles of unstoppable superheroes, rising up to battle an alien invasion that symbolizes other MCs-those who lack the lyrical depth, authenticity, resilience, originality, and creative chemistry that De La and DOOM embody.

What unfolds is a visually striking battle of worlds: iconic hip-hop artistry versus hollow imitation. The superheroes repel the invasion with skill and spirit, ultimately emerging victorious and reaffirming their place in hip-hop's pantheon.

Just like the track itself, which can be found on the 20th anniversary re-release of the group's seminal album The Grind Date (BMG), the video is a powerful statement-celebrating collaboration, creative integrity, and unmatched lyrical mastery. It's not just a fight scene-it's a declaration: these superheroes of sound can't be touched.

"With this project, we knew we wanted to create something special. Posdnuos had a clear vision of the vibe and comedic tone of the video, looking to recreate the group's look during The Grind Date's release back in 2004 (with a wrestling superhero twist)," says Hutchings. "We knew we didn't want to go down the road of AI and Deepfaking, instead opting to create fully animated versions of all the characters, no small undertaking. We took influence from various superhero films and media, and drew upon hours of classic wrestling footage for reference. After months of animating, rendering and complex visual effects work, we were finally able to bring De La Soul & MF DOOM to the big screen just as they were in 2004."

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of De La Soul's seventh studio album, The Grind Date, BMG released a special package of the original album on vinyl and CD including bonus tracks and instrumental versions.

The Grind Date, originally released in 2004, showcases the groups signature blend of clever lyrics, innovative production, and a mix of playful and introspective themes including a plethora of featured artists such as MF DOOM, Ghostface Killah, Carl Thomas and Common.

Related Stories

2 Lane Summer Takes Fans To Tennessee Mountains With 'Til the Day That I Die' Video

De La Soul Expand 'The Grind Date' For 20th Anniversary

De La Soul's Highly Sought-After Rarity 'Clear Lake Auditorium' Now Available

De La Soul's 1994 Clear Lake Auditorium Getting Wide Release

News > De La Soul