FM Announce New Album With 'Living on the Run'

(Noble) British melodic rock legends FM return with their 15th studio album, Brotherhood - a compelling and cohesive statement of the band's enduring class and creativity. Released by Frontiers Music Srl on September 5th.

To celebrate, the band have released "Living on the Run" - the first single from the highly anticipated album. Once again delivering their signature blend of hook-laden AOR and blues-tinged hard rock on Brotherhood, FM reaffirms their status as masters of the genre.

Brotherhood showcases a band still at the top of their game, with highlights including the infectious anthem "Living on the Run", the unforgettable anthemic rocker "Don't Call It Love", the punchy and powerful "Coming For You", and the emotionally charged "Time Waits For No One" - all tracks that echo the spirit and melodic strength of FM's early classics yet are unmistakably fresh and vibrant.

"First single, Living On The Run, is a great hard-hitting melodic fast-moving track," says FM's lead singer, Steve Overland. "The song is about what the title suggests, a real Bonnie and Clyde storyline. A very instant big chorus, which makes for a good first single choice."

The opening track, "Do You Mean It", brings a bluesy, soulful vibe that echoes the Doobie Brothers' classic "Takin' It To The Streets" sound, setting the tone for the album. Brotherhood also features one of FM's most powerful ballads to date, "Just Walk Away" - a beautifully emotional song that highlights the band's mastery of melodic rock. Wrapping up the album is "The Enemy Within", a track that introduces exciting new sonic ideas while retaining the powerful and melodic qualities FM fans love.

Supporting vocals from a female guest choir add warmth and dynamic depth to "Do You Mean It" and "Just Walk Away," perfectly complementing Steve Overland's consistently exceptional lead vocals.

"I am proud of the new album," enthuses Overland, "It is one of our strongest song albums to date. It is another milestone, as it's FM's 15th album. It's very well paced and has great variation in song styles throughout. The album's big ballad, Just Walk Away, is one of our best. I hope our fans feel the same way as we do about Brotherhood."

Formed in the 80's by the Overland brothers, FM are one of the UK's seminal and respected rock bands. The new album was recorded by FM's long-standing and beloved line-up including founding members Steve Overland, Merv Goldsworthy, and Pete Jupp, alongside keyboard player Jem Davis and guitarist Jim Kirkpatrick.

To promote Brotherhood, FM will embark on a major UK headline tour in September 2025 with 14 concerts, followed by European dates in early 2026.

