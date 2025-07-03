Gibson To Honor Black Sabbath At Historic 'Back to the Beginning' Reunion Event

(PPRG) Gibson is beyond proud to partner with the historic forthcoming Back to the Beginning show--the long-awaited, one-night-only all-star concert on Saturday July 5, at Villa Park in Birmingham--marking the first performance in over 20 years of the original Black Sabbath lineup: Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward.

Gibson will donate two Gibson SG Standard guitars--the world-famous guitar model beloved by Tony Iommi--which will be signed by the artists backstage at 'Back to the Beginning.' Music fans worldwide will have the chance to bid on these one-of-a-kind signed guitars during the high-profile charity auction live at www.ozzyauction.co.uk, which will run only until 10pm on Sunday, July 6.

All proceeds from the auction will be shared equally between three causes close to the Osbourne family's heart: Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorns Children's Hospice.

"It's an honor to pay tribute to Tony Iommi and Black Sabbath, and it's back to the beginning for me as well," says Cesar Gueikian, President and CEO of Gibson. "I started playing guitar because of Black Sabbath and Tony's riffs. Tony is 'THE RIFFLORD' and the bands paying tribute to Black Sabbath on this epic day owe a great deal to them for paving the way for heavy metal. I am deeply honored to call Tony my friend, my adopted godfather, and to have had the chance to collaborate with him at Gibson and on the single 'Deconstruction,' co-written with Serj Tankian. I wouldn't be at Gibson without that moment when I was 10 years old, when after discovering Black Sabbath, my life in music unfolded from that point onward. All of us at Gibson are proud to be playing a part in this epic last show and going back to where everything began for Black Sabbath!"

Alongside the Gibson SG Standard guitars, Gibson will also be present backstage with a selection of guitars, as well as an interactive experiences and a photo booth with Indian Motorcycles as part of the unforgettable backstage environment available for the performers, VIP guests, and industry legends.

This is a unique opportunity to celebrate a defining moment in rock and roll history while supporting three life-changing charities. Every bid placed will directly help fund vital research, care and support for those who need it most.

